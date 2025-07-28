Nigeria: Davido - Billions Waiting for Me Even If I Don't Work

27 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Seun Adeuyi

Music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has bragged about his wealth.

Speaking during an interview with music executive Bankulli, the Grammy nominee said he regrets his hard work, noting that he has billions of dollars waiting for him if he decides not to work again.

He stated that the odds against him are why he is still working.

"I'm grateful to myself for being hardworking. The individual strength and mental ability that goes into this type of work, especially with a lot of odds against me, then I say I have to do it.

"It's not for the money; I have billions of dollars waiting for me. Even if I don't work again in my life, I have billions of dollars. But I'm working because I love my job", he said.

Davido was Born in Atlanta, U.S, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Grammy nominee rose to fame in 2012 after releasing "Dami Duro", the second single from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo.

The singer is also one of the most-followed African artists on Instagram and X.

