Nigeria: Victims of Latest Plateau Killing Buried, Herding Community Condemns Violence

Coalition of Fulani Registered Organizations has condemned the recent killing of 15 passengers along Chirang road in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State.

This is even as the victims of the incident have been buried in their hometowns.

The victims, all farmers, were ambushed and killed while returning from Bokkos weekly market, on Thursday.

Condemning the incident on Sunday, the herding community in Bokko, described the attack as barbaric and senseless.

In a statement, the chairman, secretary and zonal chairman of the group in Bokkos, Alh. Saleh Adamu, Alh Muhammed Gorte and Ardo Shagari, stated that there was no justification whatsoever for the killing of the passengers.

They said, "These acts of violence are not only reprehensible but also deeply hurtful to the peace-loving communities of Bokkos who have long yearned for harmony, progress, and peaceful coexistence."

The group noted that the victims were innocent citizens who sought to earn a lawful living and contribute meaningfully to the local economy, explaining that "Their cold-blooded murder is a grave injustice, and we mourn with their families.

"We reaffirm our unwavering stance against all forms of violence and bloodshed. We believe that no grievance justifies the taking of innocent lives, and we call on all security agencies to act swiftly in investigating this heinous crime, apprehending the perpetrators, and ensuring that justice is done.

"We equally call upon all traditional, religious, and community leaders in Bokkos LGA to rise above sentiments and commit themselves to truth, fairness, and justice in their utterances and actions. It is only through sincere efforts and mutual respect that we can overcome the cycle of violence and mistrust, " the leaders of the group added.

The group while calling for thorough investigation into the incident, called for deployment of adequate security to prevent further attacks in the area, urging for Implementation of long-term strategies for peaceful coexistence, including inter-communal engagement, youth empowerment, and equitable resource sharing.

"We urge all residents of Bokkos, regardless of background, to remain calm and law-abiding, while supporting lawful authorities in their efforts to maintain peace.Let us all reject violence and embrace peace for the sake of our children, our future, and our shared humanity. Only through unity and justice can Bokkos thrive in peace, " the group said.