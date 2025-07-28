Nigeria: Senate Denies Crack in Leadership Ranks

The Senate has denied reports suggesting a clash between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele during a recent executive session convened to discuss the timing of the chamber's annual recess.

In a statement issued to journalists on Sunday in Abuja, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, described the reports as "entirely false" and a gross misrepresentation of standard parliamentary practices.

Adaramodu said, "The reports do not contain any iota of truth."

He clarified that what transpired was nothing more than routine deliberation, consistent with global parliamentary norms where robust debates are a healthy and essential part of legislative proceedings.

"In their entirety, these reports misconstrue time-tested practices and traditions in parliaments worldwide, where members, regardless of political leanings, leverage the instruments of parliamentary debates, questions, or interpellations to discuss every initiative decisively and comprehensively before approval or authorization," the statement read.

He emphasised that the Nigerian Senate, as the apex legislative body, conducts intense scrutiny of bills, motions, and proposals in the interest of over 230 million Nigerians.

"Whether in the chamber or committee room, debates on policy issues should not be misconstrued as altercations among members, nor do they suggest any crack in the leadership's ranks," he added.

The statement comes in response to widespread media speculation that the executive session was marred by heated disagreements over whether the Senate should commence its annual recess, raising questions about possible rifts within the chamber's leadership.

By reaffirming unity within its ranks, the Senate sought to quash rumours of internal discord and underscore its commitment to legislative duty and the national interest.

"We remain focused on our responsibilities and the collective mission to improve the lives of Nigerians through diligent and transparent lawmaking," the statement added.