Nigeria: Court Remands TikToker, 1 Other Over Alleged Libel Against Late Mohbad's Wife

Justice Ibrahim Kala of the Federal High Court in Lagos has remanded a TikToker, Saheed Osama and Uyime Udoekwere in the custody of the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly making libellous statements against Mrs. Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Justice Kala ordered that Osama and Udoekwere be kept behind bars after they were arraigned before him by the police on a three-count charge of conspiracy, cyberstalking, and character assassination.

The defendants were docked by the 'Delta Attack' team of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, Lagos.

The police prosecutor, Anthony Iyeye, told the court that the defendants, and others still at large, conspired to commit these offences between July 4 and July 5, 2025.

Iyeye also informed the court that the defendants used computers and other network platforms to disseminate false messages about Mrs. Omowunmi.

He further claimed that the defendants damaged the character and reputation of the late musician's wife by carrying placards that read, "Wunmi Killed Mohbad! Period! E No Go Better For Wunmi."

The prosecutor maintained that the offences contravened Sections 27 (1) (b) (2) and 24 (1) (a) (b) (2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their plea, Iyeye urged the court to fix a trial date and sought the court order for the defendants' remand until the case was concluded.

The defence counsel, Ademola Olabiyi, moved an oral application for their bail.

Olabiyi cited Section 32(3)(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, explaining that she was unable to file a formal bail application as the charges were served on her on the arraignment date.

However, Justice Kala refused to consider the oral application and advised the lawyer to file a written application.

The judge also advised the lawyer to approach the vacation judges once a formal application has been filed, since the court has begun its annual vacation.

He then adjourned the matter to September 25 for trial

One of the charges reads: "That you, Saheed Jamiu Osama and Uyime Godwin Udoekwere, along with others still at large, did intentionally harm the character and reputation of Mrs. Omowunmi Cynthia Aloba, by carrying placards with the inscription, 'WUNMI KILLED MOHBAD! PERIOD! E NO GO BETTER FOR WUNMI,' which you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (2) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015."