Nigeria: 130 Policemen, Guards Killed Fighting Banditry in Katsina

27 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The Katsina State Government has revealed that over 100 members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps and more than 30 police officers have lost their lives in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state.

The revelation underscores the scale of sacrifices made by security agents and local state guards to restore peace in Katsina State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Katsina State, Dr. Nasir Muazu, disclosed this amid growing concern over false narratives spreading on the social media.

The statement condemned the activities of individuals using unverified reports to incite fear and undermine government efforts over insecurity in the state.

"Since Governor Dikko Umaru Radda assumed office in 2023, significant progress has been made. At that time, all 24 LGAs in Katsina were affected by banditry. Today, several (LGAs) have stabilised, including Danmusa, Jibia, Batsari, and Charanchi," the Commissioner stated.

He said Danmusa, one of the worst-hit local governments in the past, is now among those fully stabilised, due to coordinated security operations involving the Nigerian Army, Police, Air Force, DSS, and the Katsina Community Watch Corps.

Muazu emphasised that the fight against insecurity has come at a high human cost.

"Over 100 members of the Community Watch Corps have died in active service. More than 30 police officers have also paid the ultimate price. Several soldiers have fallen as well. These are not just numbers, they are the names and faces of brave men who gave everything for the safety of others", he said

The government reiterated its commitment to supporting families of the fallen heroes and providing continued assistance to victims and rescued persons.

The statement also appealed for unity, vigilance, and public support, stressing that the war against banditry cannot be won by the government alone.

"Let us not allow falsehood and fear to overshadow the reality of the progress being made. The sacrifices of our heroes must inspire solidarity, not skepticism," the Commissioner concluded.

