Morocco/Nigeria: Nigeria Crowned African Football Queens After 3-2 Comeback Against Morocco

Nigeria staged a remarkable fightback from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and win their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) on Saturday.

The triumph by the Super Falcons in Rabat confirmed the West Africans as the queens of women's football in Africa as they pulled off a record-extending 10th title in 13 editions.

Morocco's Atlas Lionesses led 2-0 at the break thanks to skipper Ghizlane Chebbak's fine curling effort and a shot from dribbling winger Sanaa Mssoudy.

But the West Africans dominated in the second half, with Esther Okoronkwo and Folashade Ijamilusi leading the fight back at Rabat's Stade Olympique.

Okoronkwo pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 64th minute, then squared for Ijamilusi to equalise in the 71st minute.

Morocco were awarded a penalty with 10 minutes remaining in a contentious handball call but it was overturned after the referee was asked to review.

The home team were then caught out as substitute Jennifer Echegeni scored the winner just two minutes before end of play.

'Indomitable Nigerian spirit'

Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, congratulated the Super Falcons for their "landmark victory".

"It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory," she said in a message relayed by Voice of Nigeria.

"You have once again lifted the pride of our dear nation, Nigeria and cemented your place as Queens of African football. On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud."

Nigeria have now won 10 of the 13 editions of the tournament and re-established their continental dominance after having ceded the title to South Africa at the last edition in 2022.

Ghana in third place

On Friday, Ghana finished third, winning a penalty shootout 4-3 against outgoing champions South Africa after a 1-1 play-off draw in regular time in Casablanca.

Victory was particularly sweet for the Black Queens as they were outplayed when losing 2-0 to Banyana Banyana (The Girls) in the group stage.

Ghana have won the four third place play-offs they qualified for while South Africa have lost four of five bronze medals matches.

The next Wafcon is scheduled for March 2026, also in Morocco, and will double as a qualifying competition for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

