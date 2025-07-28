Nigeria: Army, DSS-Backed Hybrid Forces, Kill 45 Bandits in Niger

Troops of the Nigerian Army and hybrid forces, backed by intelligence support from the Department of State Services (DSS), on Friday evening in Iburu village, Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, killed no less than 45 bandits terrorizing the area.

Security sources disclosed that the DSS, on intercepting intelligence that the terrorists riding several motorcycles were advancing to attack Iburu and neighbouring villages, quickly alerted soldiers on standby.

According to the sources, a gunfight ensued with the troops killing at least 45 terrorists. The sources quoted the villagers as saying they counted at least 40 dead bodies believed to be those of the bandits. They also counted dozens of the bandits' motorcycles destroyed during the gunfight.

The sources added that two members of the hybrid forces fighting alongside soldiers lost their lives, while four others were said to be receiving treatment for serious gunshot injuries at a public hospital in the state capital.

Recall that In April, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, raised the alarm over terrorist activities around the Babanna border in Niger State.

The Customs boss said his men were lucky to have survived an ambush by the terrorists who were angered by the seizure by the Customs officers, of 500 jerrycans of petrol smugglers were delivering to them.