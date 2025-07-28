Nigeria: Akpabio, Bamidele Didn't Clash During Executive Session - Senate

The Senate has denied any crack in its ranks, saying its leaders are united in the task of making laws for the overall good of the citizens.

There were reports that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Senate Leader, Opeyem Bamidele, had clashed last Wednesday during an executive session of the Senate over the former's leadership style.

Daily Trust reports that the closed-door session was convened to deliberate on the issue of annual recess.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the Chairman Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) refuted the report.

"In entirety, they misconstrue time-tested practices and traditions in the parliament worldwide, where members, regardless of their political leanings, leverage the instruments of parliamentary debates, questions or interpellation to discuss every initiative decisively and eclectically before approval or authorisation.

"The Senate, as our country's highest law-making institution, is not different in any way. Like other parliaments, every bill, motion and proposal is always subjected to intense scrutiny in our Chamber almost on a daily basis.

"This entails robust debates to which members discuss and dissect every initiative before the Senate purely in the interest of over 230 million Nigerians.

"Whether in the chamber or committee room, debates on policy issues should not be misconstrued as altercations among members, neither do they suggest any crack in the rank of the leadership," he said.