Nigeria: N/Assembly Okays Establishment of Institute for Cardiovascular Disease Treatment in Kano

The National Assembly has approved the establishment of the National Institute for Cardiovascular Disease, Research and Treatment in Kano State, as part of efforts to combat the rising burden of heart-related ailments in Nigeria.

The bill, sponsored by Hassan Shehu Hussain, who represents Nassarawa Federal Constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives, was passed by the House on April 2 and concurred by the Senate on July 15.

The institute is expected to serve as a national hub for the diagnosis, treatment, research, and training in cardiovascular medicine.

Speaking on the importance of the legislation, Hussain noted that cardiovascular disease (CVD) has become one of the leading causes of death in Nigeria, placing immense pressure on the country's health system.

A 2023 report by the Nigerian Heart Foundation revealed that over 30% of Nigerian adults have high blood pressure, and 1 in 5 deaths in Nigerian hospitals is linked to cardiovascular complications.

It said rising urbanisation, poor diets, tobacco use, physical inactivity, and limited access to early diagnosis contribute to the surge.

The institute, when established, will be empowered to provide specialised treatment and rehabilitation services for cardiac patients; offer training for medical professionals in cardiac care; conduct advanced research into cardiovascular diseases; and collaborate with local and international partners for funding and innovation.

Hussain said the centre will not only provide cutting-edge cardiovascular care but also foster homegrown research and capacity building, particularly tailored to Nigeria's unique health challenges.

The facility is also expected to generate employment, facilitate medical innovation, and reduce Nigeria's dependence on foreign medical tourism for heart-related treatments.