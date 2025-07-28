Congo-Kinshasa: Over 40 Killed in Militant Attack on Church

Militants backed by the "Islamic State" group attacked a Catholic church in eastern Congo, leaving more than 40 people dead. The attack put an end to months-long calm in the region.

At least 43 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo after a Catholic church was attacked by Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on Sunday.

The ADF — an insurgent group with ties to the so-called "Islamic State" group — raided the church located in the northeastern town of Komanda as worshippers gathered for prayer.

What happened during the attack?

Nine children were among those killed, according to MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in the country.

According to reports, houses and shops surrounding the church were also set ablaze by the rebels.

"These targeted attacks on defenseless civilians, especially in places of worship, are not only revolting but also contrary to all norms of human rights and international humanitarian law," the mission's deputy chief, Vivian van de Perre, said in a statement.

Congo army denounces attack

Sunday's attack marked the end of a months-long period of calm in the region of Ituri, bordering Uganda.

In February, 23 people had died in an attack by the ADF in the province's Mambasa territory.

The Congolese army condemned what it described as a "large-scale massacre" on Sunday.

It said the ADF had decided to take "revenge on defenseless peaceful populations to spread terror".

Eastern Congo is considered as one of the world's most dangerous regions.

Nearly 130 different armed groups are said to be active across the country, many of which are focused on controlling the region's vast and valuable reserves of natural resources like coltan, cobalt, gold and diamonds.

Hostilities earlier this year between Congolese forces and the M23 rebel group ended in a truce on July 19.

Who are the ADF?

The ADF is a long-standing insurgent group originating in Uganda and operating in eastern Congo. They have been responsible for the killings of thousands of civilians.

The group often uses hatchets and machetes to carry out attacks. In 2019, the ADF pledged allegiance to the "Islamic State" group.

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

Dharvi Vaid with AFP, AP and DPA