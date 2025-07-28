Congo-Kinshasa: Churchgoers Killed in DR Congo Attack Linked to Islamic State-Affiliated Forces

Dozens of people have been killed in a brutal attack by the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the town of Komanda, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

At least 20 victims were worshippers attending a night vigil at a church when the militants stormed in, killing attendees, looting nearby shops, and setting buildings on fire.

The ADF, originally a Ugandan rebel group, has become part of the Islamic State's Central African Province and is responsible for frequent attacks on civilians in both DR Congo and Uganda. Civil society sources reported over 30 members of a youth church group among the dead, with others injured or kidnapped.

The UN-backed Radio Okapi reported 43 deaths, but the army confirmed only 10.

Armed groups continue to operate despite the presence of Ugandan forces deployed since 2021 to combat the ADF.