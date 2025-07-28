Nigeria: Shun Corruption, Mismanagement, Sanwo-Olu Tells LG Chairmen

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has charged the newly elected local government chairmen and vice chairmen in the state to hit the ground running, shun mismanagement of resources and corruption in the discharge of their duties.

The governor gave the charge while swearing in the new LG chairmen and vice chairmen yesterday in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu emphasised that their election represented the will of the people and a mandate to serve with integrity, saying, "Your victory is not a trophy; it is a mandate, and it comes with weighty expectations." He congratulated the chairmen on their fair and free election.

He commended the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for conducting a peaceful, transparent, and credible election, highlighting the maturing of democratic institutions at the grassroots level.

The governor underscored the critical role of local government as the tier closest to the people, tasked with delivering tangible improvements in roads, healthcare, education, markets, environmental sanitation, youth engagement, and community security.

"Your performance will be measured not by the eloquence of your speeches but by the visibility of your actions," he stated, urging the chairmen to translate the state's THEMES+ agenda, focused on Transportation, Health, Education, Environment, Security, and Social Inclusion--into impactful projects that uplift every community, including rural and riverine areas.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted the newfound fiscal and administrative autonomy granted to local governments by a recent Supreme Court ruling, noting that Lagos has long championed such independence.

"You now have direct access to your council's funds. With this comes direct accountability.

No excuses. No finger-pointing. The buck now stops with you," he declared, urging the chairmen to use this autonomy responsibly and transparently.

Sanwo-Olu, who called for inclusive governance that ensures no community is left behind, transparent budgeting, and open engagement through town hall meetings, urged them to "Avoid secrecy. Avoid waste. Avoid mismanagement. Corruption does not just rob the government, it robs the people of hope.

He reminded the chairmen that they are stewards, not rulers, accountable to the people who elected them, not to political godfathers or bureaucracy.

Sanwo-Olu urged the chairmen to rise above political pettiness and foster collaboration with their teams, neighbouring councils, traditional institutions, the private sector, and the state government.

"If we get it right at the local level, we will get it right across the state," he said, emphasising that the strength of Lagos lies in the effectiveness of its 57 local councils.

Pledging the state government's support, the governor also set a high standard for performance, saying, "There will be no tolerance for underperformance. Those who betray the people's trust will be held accountable.