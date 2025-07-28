Liberia: Rev. Dunn - 'Corruption Still Deeply Rooted in Liberia'

Rev. Emmett L. Dunn, Liberia's 178th Independence Day Orator, was much like his predecessor, Dr. Robtel Neejay Pailey, very blunt and intentionally pointed in delivering what was arguably one of Liberia's most, if not the most, significant orations.

Dunn, a Baptist prelate, was firm and unapologetic in telling President Joseph Nyumah Boakai and his entire government that Liberia's stagnation results from deeply rooted corruption, widespread unemployment, gender inequality, drug abuse, and a poor education system.

July 26 is celebrated every year in Liberia as Independence Day. This tradition began in 1847 when the country declared its independence from continuous control by the American Colonization Society (ACS)--with the push specifically coming from disrespectful British sailors who deliberately refused to pay taxes because Liberia was not a sovereign nation at the time and therefore could not make demands for taxes.

Unlike many other countries that gained independence from European colonial powers, Liberia was never colonized by any European power. Instead, it was significantly affected by the presence of the ACS, an American civil society organization that was among many others transporting formerly enslaved Black people back to Africa.

Although a wealthy nation, as natural resources surveys and the presence of multi-billion dollar concessions have shown multiple times, Liberia remains one of the poorest countries in the world--most of its citizens barely have enough each day to eat, not to mention issues with electricity, piped water supply, and quality education facilities.

Considering the harsh realities, Rev. Dunn reiterated that a few people continue to be happy and get richer. At the same time, the larger population remains poor and completely unable to access their fair share of the benefits from state resources.

Corruption

Regarding corruption, one of the most damaging vices continuously preventing Liberia from advancing in infrastructure and human capital development, Dunn told President Boakai that it requires more than politics to combat the problem. "Mr. President, your children are singing, and they are saying that corruption is still deeply rooted within our institutions. And it will take more than politics to uproot it. It requires courage and political will from the highest office to the lowest," he said.

Aware of the Legislature's role in the country's governance system, the Independence Day orator urged leadership, both the Speaker and the Senate Pro-Tempore, to take responsibility in fighting corruption, rather than viewing it as solely the President's prerogative.

"To the Honorable Speaker, and the Honorable President Pro-Tempore, and all others in the Legislature, the fight against corruption is yours as well, and not just the President."

The public accuses the Liberian Legislature of alleged rampant corruption, including compromising concession agreements by accepting bribes, and receiving high salaries and benefits that are inconsistent with the delivery of public services.

An example is when the 2023 elections concluded, and J. Fonati Koffa, a lawmaker from the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) who was then a deputy speaker, became the speaker of the 55th National Legislature. The opponent he defeated, now Speaker Richard Koon, was involved in a coup against him and fought for over six months until Koffa finally stepped down from the office of speaker.

Hundreds of thousands of U.S. Dollars were allegedly spent not only on luxury at the RLJ Hotel. At the same time, the then "Majority Bloc" camped there, but also on bribing fellow lawmakers to reach the required two-thirds membership (49 of 73). Of course, they did not achieve the number, but the country was at a standstill, which was costing much more. These and other political reasons led President Boakai to take a side by working with Koon and his group, despite the Supreme Court's clear interpretation that the group was illegal.

Boakai relied on the concept of majority rule in Legislative politics and allowed his office, the Executive Mansion, including all Ministries and agencies, to conduct business with Koon and his team rather than Koffa, who was still the legitimate Speaker of the House.

Koffa and some of his close associates, most of whom are lawmakers like himself, are on trial for the fire incident at the Capitol that led to the burning of the main chamber.

Unemployment

Like many other countries in Africa, Liberia has a high unemployment rate, which makes living conditions difficult and leads to higher crime rates.

The Keynote Speaker was aware of the troubling reality and saw the need to address it, urging President Boakai to lead efforts aimed at reducing the unpleasant experience.

"The children are singing, and they are saying, Mr. President, unemployment remains dangerously high. We cannot afford to let our people drift into despair or worse, drift into the hands of those who could exploit their frustration."

Due to the high rate of unemployment, Dunn emphasized that economic inequity is on the irreversible rise.

"Too many of our people go to bed hungry while a few grow rich in minutes.

We must re-imagine a Liberia where opportunities are not preserved for the connected, but for those who are committed," Dunn advised.

Gender Inequality

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number five urges all member countries to ensure women and girls are equally empowered as men and boys. The UN believes that empowering women and providing them with opportunities to participate leads to a better world.

He expressed discomfort that continuous gender gaps will never help make Liberia a better and productive country than it ought to be.

"The people are saying, and they are saying that gender inequality continues to rob our nation of its full potential. Women still face system barriers-from unequal pay to unsafe public spaces. We must do more to protect them, empower them, and include them."

Education

Education remains the most vital pillar for development in every nation. Still, investment in the sector continues to suffer setbacks due to low budgetary allotments and inadequacies, including a shortage of qualified teachers and low-quality material supply.

Public schools in Liberia are among the least sought after by many people who can afford to send their children to school. It is disheartening that top government officials often do not send their children to public schools, thereby showing a lack of concern for the conditions of these institutions.

In most rural parts of Liberia, as well as in some areas of the nation's capital city, Monrovia and its surroundings, students often lack chairs to sit on. Qualified teachers are in short supply, and school buildings remain in deplorable conditions--although the government has begun dedicating newly constructed structures and planning to build a hundred more across the country.

Rev. Dunn told President Boakai and his government that while there are some improvements in the education sector, that is not enough, noting that transformation of the system would be meaningful rather than settling for mere transitory improvements.

"The people are saying that while education has seen some improvement, improvement is not enough. We must push for transformation. The people are saying, Mr. President, just as you did, who walked miles to go to school, children are still walking miles to go to school. We need transformation."

President Boakai and many of his peers attended school under harsh conditions several decades ago. Still, as life's ethics would permit, generation after generation should not have to suffer the same consequences, especially when it comes to finding comfort in recognizing that they are human beings and belong to a country they know to be their home.

Boakai served as Director of the Liberia Produce Marketing Corporation (LPMC), the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Corporation (LPRC), and Minister of Agriculture before becoming Vice President to former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2006, a position he held for twelve years (2006 to January 2018).

When Madam Sirleaf was no longer qualified to run for a third term based on constitutional provisions, Boakai declared his intention to contest the Presidency, something he had attempted in 2017 but ultimately lost to former soccer legend George Weah. Boakai became unhappy with the performance of his government at the time, but sought compassion and mercy. As Vice President, he had no constitutional mandate to make decisions that a President is allowed to make.

He failed to win the 2017 polls but succeeded in 2023 due to Weah's failure to meet some campaign promises and his lack of leadership in state affairs.

During campaign rallies, Boakai made numerous promises, among them to revamp the education sector and ensure that quality is paramount. He also promised to pay for the education of every child on the street, whether they were selling or aimlessly wandering. Still, his administration has yet to achieve that goal, as hundreds of thousands of children continue to hawk in the streets of Monrovia and other cities across the country.

Drug Abuse

Before Dunn's oration, Liberia had already awakened to the danger posed by harmful narcotic substances, especially Kush. Kush and many other deadly drugs continue to steal away young people, taking them to the ghettos and then to the streets and then to the homes of innocent people, committing the crimes of robbery and murder in some instances.

Women in particular have vowed to stage a March on Capitol Hill and make a demand on the Government to do better than what it is doing in the fight against drugs and substance abuse in the country. Many households have been affected in several different ways, ranging from losing a family member to drugs to being victimized by those who consume drugs.

"The children are saying, and they are saying drug abuse is flagrantly destroying the future of Liberia's youth, leading to crime, unemployment, and hopelessness.

We must act before it is too late. The drug situation in Liberia is more than just a health issue. Mr. President, it is now becoming a national security risk, and we must address it," Dunn cautioned.

He used children anecdotally to help President Boakai understand that he is the father of the nation and that everyone else looks up to him for direction and national progress.

Liberia and Sierra Leone, in particular, are two of the countries in the sub-region that have become transit points for many drug cartels from Mexico, Asia, and even from within the continent (Africa).