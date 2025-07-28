Liberia: MoH Received 42 New Ultrasound Machines

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has received 42 brand-new ultrasound machines, funded by the Government of Liberia. The machines are intended to improve access to quality and affordable healthcare for all citizens and residents.

The equipment, identified as the Mindray Ultrasound System Z50, represents a state-of-the-art diagnostic tool designed to elevate the quality of imaging and patient monitoring in health facilities nationwide.

Each machine comes with advanced features, including mobile color modes, convex and linear probes, endocavity 3D/4D imaging, Live Smart Face, Smart B, Auto IMT package, and iScape technology.

The units are mounted on durable trolleys, making them ideal for both static and mobile use in clinical settings.

The new ultrasound systems will be distributed to various hospitals and major health centers across the country.

The Ministry has also outlined plans to conduct comprehensive training for health workers on the usage, interpretation, and routine maintenance of the machines. These training sessions will ensure that the equipment is used efficiently and sustainably, empowering healthcare professionals to deliver high-standard services.

The acquisition of the ultrasound equipment comes at a time when Liberia is intensifying efforts to strengthen its primary healthcare delivery system and reduce dependence on external referrals.

The Ministry calls on county health teams and facility heads to ensure proper stewardship and maintenance of the equipment as the country moves toward a more modern and resilient healthcare infrastructure.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed its dedication to equitable healthcare delivery and pledged that no county will be left behind in the allocation process.