Liberia: Police Warn Against Resisting Arrest

Despite issuing an initial apology to aggrieved protesters in Monrovia, the Liberian National Police warns the public that resisting arrest is both unlawful and dangerous.

Following a mass protest by members of the Fula community here over the arrest of a Muslim woman accused of power theft, Police Spokesperson Cecelia M. Clarke has cautioned that resisting arrest is both unlawful and dangerous. She called for calm and urged citizens to respect the legal process.

The protest erupted after a viral video surfaced showing the controversial arrest of Madam Zainab Bah, during which she allegedly struck an officer and poured boiling soup on him. Protesters dispute the police account and claim her hijab was forcibly removed, sparking allegations of religious insensitivity.

However, speaking on state broadcaster ELBC, Clarke condemned the protest and rejected suggestions that the incident was motivated by religion. She emphasized that religious attire does not exempt individuals from arrest.

"It is wrong for people to make this look like a religious war. That is not good for our country," Clarke said, and stressed, "Yes, Madam Bah was wearing a hijab, but that cannot prevent an arrest."

She added, "You can wear your cleric [attire] or hijab and still be arrested when you commit a crime. You cannot hide behind it."

Clarke confirmed that both Madam Bah and the arresting officer are under investigation and that a full inquiry will be conducted into the incident.

She also criticized what she described as double standards in public reaction, referencing the July 17 "Enough is Enough" protest during which police officers were stoned, but the incident drew little public condemnation.

Clarke reaffirmed the Liberia National Police's commitment to justice, stating, "This matter will be fully investigated. If Madam Bah is found culpable, she will be dealt with in accordance with the law. The same goes for the officer involved."

In a related legal commentary, Cllr. Varmah, President of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), weighed in on the incident, stressing that resisting a lawful arrest is prohibited under Liberian law, even if the individual believes the arrest is unjustified.

He explained that arrests are governed by the Criminal Procedure Law and the 1986 Constitution, which prohibits arbitrary arrests and guarantees due process.

"The law does not grant a citizen the right to resist a lawful arrest; even if an arrest appears unjust, the proper recourse is through the courts, not resistance."

He noted that only limited resistance may be justified in rare cases of unlawful arrest, especially where excessive force is used. Still, such determinations can only be made retrospectively by the courts.

On the use of force, Cllr. Varmah emphasized that police officers are permitted to use only the amount of force reasonably necessary to carry out an arrest. Deadly force is allowed only to prevent death or serious harm.

He also addressed the religious concerns raised by protesters, stating that Article 14 of the Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and that all citizens deserve equal protection under the law.

"While the underlying offense was not religious in nature, allegations of religious insensitivity must be taken seriously," he said.

"Public authorities must ensure arrests are carried out with cultural sensitivity and respect for human dignity."

He concluded with a call for independent, transparent investigations in all incidents that generate public concern.

"The incident in Monrovia must serve as a reminder that respect for human dignity and the rule of law are non-negotiable in a democratic society", the Bar president noted.