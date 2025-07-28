Liberia: 'Liberia Remains a Beacon of Perseverance.'

Maritime Commissioner and CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority (LiMA), Neto Zarzar Lighe, has described Liberia as a "beacon of perseverance," celebrating the nation's resilience and progress during remarks at the Annual General Assembly of the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA) and the commemoration of Liberia's 178th Independence Day.

Addressing Liberians in the diaspora at the event held in Antwerp, Belgium, Commissioner Lighe paid tribute to the indomitable spirit of Liberians who, despite enduring decades of conflict, political instability, and economic hardship, continue to uphold the values of democracy, peace, and sovereignty.

"Despite the trials we have endured, Liberia stands today with unyielding courage and dignity," Commissioner Lighe said. "From the ashes of war, we have risen into an era marked by peace, democratic continuity, and global cooperation. Our journey is far from over, but the path ahead holds promise for hope, prosperity, and transformation."

Commissioner Lighe praised the contributions of the Liberian diaspora, encouraging them to view themselves as ambassadors of Liberia's culture, values, and economic aspirations.

"Your role in the diaspora is vital," he emphasized. "You reflect the image of Liberia to the world. Your unity, patriotism, and involvement are shaping the trajectory of our nation's development."

Turning attention to Liberia's maritime achievements, Lighe highlighted the country's continued leadership in global shipping. With over 5,600 vessels flying its flag, Liberia now boasts the world's largest ship registry, representing 17% of the global fleet.

He traced the origins of this maritime success to 1949 with the registration of the World Peace, the first vessel to sail under the Liberian flag. Since then, Liberia's open ship registry has become a critical pillar of the national economy, contributing to public revenue, international visibility, and workforce development.

"At LiMA, we don't just manage ship registrations, we oversee all maritime-related matters, including safety at sea and the protection of our marine environment under international law," Commissioner Lighe explained.

Despite the notable achievements, Commissioner Lighe acknowledged the challenges the sector still faces including limited surveillance capacity, outdated maritime legislation, and underdeveloped port infrastructure outside Monrovia.

However, he called these issues "opportunities in disguise," urging Liberians especially those in the diaspora to seize investment opportunities in the growing maritime sector.

Enrollment at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute, which continues to offer rigorous training to future seafarers, has significantly increased. Meanwhile, the country recently constructed a new student dormitory at the Regional Maritime University in Accra, Ghana, a promise fulfilled by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Full-time offices have been established in Buchanan, Harper, and Greenville to enhance monitoring and ship inspection and for the first time since independence, Liberia has initiated domestic shipbuilding efforts to support short-sea shipping along the West African coast.

Recalling missed opportunities during past oil exploration efforts, the Commissioner pointed out that Liberians must not allow future opportunities to slip away, adding that the maritime sector is an untapped economic goldmine, and with the right investments, Liberians can lead the charge in transforming the sector.

"We must not allow future opportunities to slip away. Our sector is an untapped economic goldmine and with the right investments, Liberians can lead the charge in transforming our maritime landscape."

Moreover, he told the gathering that as Liberia celebrates 178 years of independence, it was important for all citizens, especially those abroad, to reflect on their roles in the nation's forward march.

"This Independence Day, let us reaffirm our faith in Liberia's destiny. Let us invest in the future, take pride in our accomplishments, and remain united in our pursuit of progress. Liberia's fame shall remain green, and the gallantry of its people will never fade."