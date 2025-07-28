Liberia: 'No More Promises!'

With just days left before the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to President Joseph N. Boakai, the Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND), in concert with the We The People Movement and allied civic groups, has reignited pressure on the Liberian leader to swiftly respond to the demands of the July 17 "Enough is Enough" protest a nationwide demonstration that drew tens of thousands of citizens fed up with corruption, economic decline, and perceived government inaction.

In a strongly worded statement issued Sunday, STAND welcomed what it called the President's "belated but critical" acknowledgment of the country's deepening hardship during his July 26 Independence Day address. The coalition said Boakai's remarks serve as an unintentional confirmation of the very grievances that fueled the protest, namely, the skyrocketing cost of living, rising poverty, and deteriorating governance.

"This public confession by President Boakai, though long overdue, validates the cry of ordinary Liberians who took to the streets on July 17," the statement said. "It reinforces the urgent need for transformative leadership and decisive action in the face of mounting national distress."

STAND criticized what it described as a pattern of evasion and denial by the government, warning that public frustration is at a breaking point. The group urged the President to reject poor counsel from political insiders, abandon complacency, and deliver on the people's call for sweeping reforms and accountability.

"The Liberian people are not pleading for favors," STAND emphasized. "They are asserting their constitutional right to be governed justly and transparently because their lives and futures depend on it."

Citing inconsistencies between the President's remarks and earlier claims by the Central Bank of Liberia regarding economic stability, STAND accused authorities of misleading the public. It called for urgent clarity, transparency, and action to restore trust in government institutions.

As the 14-day deadline approaches, STAND reaffirmed and resubmitted its petition to the President, now expanded to 13 key demands. These include:

Immediate dismissal and prosecution of all government officials credibly accused of corruption, abuse of office, and theft of public resources.

Independent forensic audits of the National Security Agency (NSA), Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), National Port Authority (NPA), Ministry of Public Works, Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), and the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Prosecution of Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman and all security heads linked to police brutality, unlawful killings, and suppression of civil liberties.

Full public disclosure of all national budgetary allocations, port and mining contracts, and foreign investment agreements signed since January 2024.

Enforcement of constitutional protections for tenured officials, civic freedoms, land rights, and protest rights.

Emergency economic measures to combat unemployment, strengthen healthcare and education, and provide relief to struggling households.

Lifting of all unlawful restrictions on motorbike and kehkeh (tricycle) riders, especially in Montserrado County.

Immediate end to politically motivated dismissals and discrimination within the public sector based on ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.

Raise the minimum wage and guarantee a living wage for civil servants to ease the rising cost of living.

Prioritize healthcare in the national budget to ensure hospitals are well-equipped, adequately staffed, and accessible.

Launch an independent investigation into bribery allegations involving key political figures tied to the removal of former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa.

Conduct a comprehensive audit of the National Legislature with full public disclosure of all salaries, benefits, and constituency development spending.

Amend the 2023 Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to hold shipping and airline companies accountable for drug trafficking through their vessels or cargo.

The civil society coalition also applauded Ambassador Emmett L. Dunn, this year's Independence Day Orator, for his candid critique of the Boakai administration and his bold call for the dismissal of corrupt officials. STAND said Dunn's remarks further cement the legitimacy of the July 17 protest and reflect a broader national consensus on the need for deep reform.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ambassador Dunn's message captured the conscience of the nation," STAND stated. "Even voices within the establishment are now echoing the call for decisive leadership and ethical governance."

While reaffirming its commitment to peaceful civic action, STAND made clear that the movement will not relent in its pursuit of justice and change. It warned that further delays or attempts to downplay the petition will only fuel broader mobilization.

"We are done with empty rhetoric and broken promises," the statement read. "Should the President continue to ignore the voices of the people, the momentum for accountability will only grow stronger and broader."

As the countdown to the deadline continues, STAND called on President Boakai to respond to the petition "in good faith, with urgency and seriousness," and to initiate full implementation of the 13 demands to stabilize the country and regain public trust.

"Mr. President, the Liberian people will not be ignored," the statement concluded. "The time for decisive leadership is now. The July 17 demands are not optional; they are essential. Enough is enough."