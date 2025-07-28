Nigeria: Police Arrest Six Officers for Assaulting Civilian in Viral Video

28 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman a. Bello

Benin City — The Delta State Police Command has arrested six officers caught in a viral video allegedly assaulting a civilian in the state.

The Command's spokesperson, Edafe Bright, confirmed the arrest, stating that the police were aware of the video circulating on social media, which showed officers engaging in unprofessional conduct.

He said the incident, which occurred on July 27, 2025, at the Asaba Specialist Hospital, prompted the Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, to order the immediate identification and detention of the officers involved for disciplinary action.

According to Edafe, the officers have been identified and are currently in custody, awaiting an orderly room trial. He added that the team leader, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, has also been issued a query.

He assured that the officers would be dealt with in line with the provisions of the Police Act and regulations, to serve as a deterrent to others.

