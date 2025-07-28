Liberia: NHA, UNDP Partner to Curb Monrovia Slum Crisis

28 July 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

As part of efforts to achieving the Government's AAID Agenda component on providing 1000 affordable housing units and 500 acres of land for Site and Services, and the development of slum communities into urban settings for its citizens, the Management of the National Housing Authority (NHA) headed by Madam Florence Kateka Geegbae, has continued to build ties with development partners to ensure the aforementioned.

Consequently, the Residents Representative of the United Nations, Mr. Aliou Dia, paid a significant business visit to the National Housing Authority (NHA) on April 16, 2025, reaffirming the UN's commitment to collaborating with the Liberian government in tackling the country's pressing housing and slum challenges.

The management of the NHA warmly welcomed the UN Representative's visit and expressed their gratitude for the expressed commitment to partnership. They highlighted the critical need for collaborative efforts to address the complex housing issues in Liberia and emphasized the importance of international support in achieving their mandate.

Both parties underscored the significance of ensuring access to safe, affordable, and adequate housing for all Liberians, recognizing its crucial role in promoting socio-economic development and overall well-being.

Mr. Aliou Dia further expressed strong assurances of the organization's readiness to provide support and expertise to the NHA in its efforts to develop and implement sustainable housing solutions. This commitment encompasses potential assistance in areas such as: Renegotiating and ensuring the return of UNHabitat, slum upgrading, beginning with visitation to key Slum Communities, and policy development. Others are provision of technical expertise, and resource mobilization.

The discussions culminated into a field visit to four slum communities namely, Jallah Town, West Point, Slipway and Sonniewhein on May 8, 2025. The UNDP further assigned its Site Engineer to work with the NHA Technical and Slum Development Teams.

Both teams have conducted Technical Assessment and derived technical layout and designs for probable reform and upgrading of the slum communities.

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.