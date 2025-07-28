Liberia: NHA, UNDP Partner to Curb Monrovia Slum Crisis

As part of efforts to achieving the Government's AAID Agenda component on providing 1000 affordable housing units and 500 acres of land for Site and Services, and the development of slum communities into urban settings for its citizens, the Management of the National Housing Authority (NHA) headed by Madam Florence Kateka Geegbae, has continued to build ties with development partners to ensure the aforementioned.

Consequently, the Residents Representative of the United Nations, Mr. Aliou Dia, paid a significant business visit to the National Housing Authority (NHA) on April 16, 2025, reaffirming the UN's commitment to collaborating with the Liberian government in tackling the country's pressing housing and slum challenges.

The management of the NHA warmly welcomed the UN Representative's visit and expressed their gratitude for the expressed commitment to partnership. They highlighted the critical need for collaborative efforts to address the complex housing issues in Liberia and emphasized the importance of international support in achieving their mandate.

Both parties underscored the significance of ensuring access to safe, affordable, and adequate housing for all Liberians, recognizing its crucial role in promoting socio-economic development and overall well-being.

Mr. Aliou Dia further expressed strong assurances of the organization's readiness to provide support and expertise to the NHA in its efforts to develop and implement sustainable housing solutions. This commitment encompasses potential assistance in areas such as: Renegotiating and ensuring the return of UNHabitat, slum upgrading, beginning with visitation to key Slum Communities, and policy development. Others are provision of technical expertise, and resource mobilization.

The discussions culminated into a field visit to four slum communities namely, Jallah Town, West Point, Slipway and Sonniewhein on May 8, 2025. The UNDP further assigned its Site Engineer to work with the NHA Technical and Slum Development Teams.

Both teams have conducted Technical Assessment and derived technical layout and designs for probable reform and upgrading of the slum communities.