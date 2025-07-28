Ghana: Mpox - 1 Dead As Total Case Count Hits 257

28 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Annoh

One person has died from Mpox, as Ghana's total case count has risen to 257 as of July 22, 2025.

This marks the first Mpox-related fatality recorded in the country this year.

In previous years, Ghana has documented about four deaths from the disease.

An update issued by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) yesterday indicated that 23 new confirmed cases have been added to the national tally.

Currently, no patients are on admission, as health authorities say the disease was generally self-limiting and resolves on its own in most cases.

Despite this, the public is advised to remain cautious by avoiding close physical contact with individuals showing symptoms, practicing regular hand hygiene, and seeking prompt medical attention if symptoms develop.

"Protect yourself and others by avoiding close contact with those showing symptoms, wash hands regularly and report any suspected signs to the nearest health facility," the GHS said in the statement.

Meanwhile, plans are far advanced to purchase mpox vaccines into the country.

The Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh during the accountability series last week indicated that hotspot areas including the Western, Western North and Greater Accra regions will be first targeted for vaccination.

Previously known as Monkeypox, Mpox is a viral infection that causes fever, body aches, and distinctive skin rashes.

It spreads through direct contact with the skin, rashes, or body fluids of an infected person.

All persons are at risk of the disease.

As of July 2025, the global mpox situation is complex with ongoing outbreaks in several regions, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), although ongoing surveillance and reporting in many other countries are being recorded.

While global case numbers have decreased since the 2022 peak, mpox remains a public health concern, particularly in endemic areas.

The WHO last year approved several vaccines for Mpox, including MVA-BN, LC16m8, and ACAM2000, as part of the global response to the outbreak.

Several African countries, including DRC, Nigeria, Rwanda, and the Central African Republic, have already begun vaccinating their populations, primarily focusing on adults aged 18 and older.

Other countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Liberia have also received vaccine doses through GAVI's advance purchase agreement.

