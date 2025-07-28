Nigeria: Insecurity - Over 130 Security Agents Killed in Ongoing Anti-Banditry War - Katsina

More than 130 security personnel have lost their lives in Katsina State over the past two years amidst relentless banditry attacks, a state commissioner has confirmed. The fatalities include over 100 members of the Katsina Community Watch Corps and more than 30 police officers, with an unspecified number of soldiers also killed in the fight against armed groups.

The Katsina State Government further revealed that frequent attacks still persist in four local government areas--Faskari, Kankara, Safana, and Matazu--despite ongoing government efforts to curb the violence.

Dr. Nasiru Mua'zu, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, while urging residents to remain calm and united, stressing the importance of relying on factual information rather than succumbing to fear and misinformation circulating on social media platforms.

However, Mua'zu noted in the statement that the state government has achieved significant progress in the fight against banditry since Governor Dikko Umaru Radda assumed office in 2023.

The Commissioner stressed that as of that time, 24 local government areas were affected by insecurity. However, Mu'azu said that 11 among the LGAs are now "fully stabilised" and largely free from attacks. These, he said, include Jibia, Batsari, Danmusa, Katsina, Batagarawa, Charanchi, Bindawa, Ingawa, Kafur, Danja, and Kusada.

He disclosed that there are nine other "improved (LGAs) areas with few remote pockets of insecurity." This he identified to include Malumfashi, Kurfi, Dutsinma, Kankia, Musawa, Bakori, Funtua, Sabuwa, and Dandume.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Internal Security Commissioner expressed concern over "deliberate attempts by some individuals to create panic and incite fear among residents through the spread of false and misleading information on social media." Such narratives, it stated, aim to "downplay the significant progress made so far."

Muazu reiterated Governor Radda's unwavering commitment to restoring peace, emphasizing that even during his recent accident and recovery, he remained actively engaged with security stakeholders.

The Commissioner also addressed the complexities of fighting banditry, particularly in forested areas, stressing the crucial role of the Katsina Community Watch Corps, working alongside the Army, Air Force, Police, and local vigilantes.

Tragically, he noted that the fight has come at a high cost, with over 100 members of the Community Watch Corps, more than 30 police officers, and several soldiers having lost their lives in active service. The government urged the public to respect these sacrifices and avoid social media mockery.

The Katsina State Government affirmed its continued financial commitment to equipping and motivating security forces, and also highlighted support provided to victims, rescued persons, and families of fallen heroes through the office of the Special Adviser on Banditry and Internal Security.

Similarly, the state government called upon all citizens, religious leaders, and community elders to continue offering prayers and support, urging them to remain calm, avoid unverified stories, and report suspicious activities via a dedicated emergency line.