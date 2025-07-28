Nigeria: Patients, Families Stranded At Lasuth As Doctors Begin Warning Strike

Patients and their families were left stranded at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) on Monday, as medical doctors employed by the Lagos State Government commenced a three-day warning strike over salary-related disputes.

The strike, which began at 8:00 a.m., was declared by the Medical Guild following what it described as "illegal and disrespectful salary deductions" by the Lagos State Treasury Office.

At a press conference held last Saturday, the Chairman of the Medical Guild, Dr. Japhet Olugbogi, said the deductions began in April 2025 when the government unilaterally slashed salaries of its medical personnel. He noted that while the initial deductions were reversed after "spirited intervention and strategic engagement," a second round of deductions in July breached a standing agreement between the Guild and the government.

"Our members were visibly aggrieved. While many called for an immediate strike, the officers' committee chose the path of civility and pursued advocacy and engagement," Olugbogi stated.

Despite the formation of a six-member conciliation committee to resolve the issue, the Guild said the government's actions showed bad faith, prompting the current strike action, which is scheduled to end at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 31.