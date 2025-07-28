Nigeria: Strike - Doctors Give Govt Another 21 Days

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has temporarily suspended its proposed strike.

This was as the association gave the government another 21 days to address the issues in contention.

This came after series of meetings convened at the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum earlier handed down to the government.

On July 2, the NMA had warned that it may shut down medical services across the country if the Federal Government fails to address its demands before the expiration of its 21-day ultimatum on Wednesday, July 23.

NMA President, Prof Bala Audu, issued the warning, stating that the association was fully prepared to take decisive action if necessary. He emphasised that the demands were essential to the survival of Nigeria's healthcare system and the welfare of medical professionals.

The group expressed disappointment and condemned the circular on the consequential adjustment of allowances under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure for medical and dental practitioners in Nigeria.

Other demands include the provision of comprehensive health insurance coverage for all medical and dental practitioners; the immediate constitution of management boards for federal hospitals to improve governance and operational efficiency as stipulated in the Acts for Federal Tertiary Institutions; the issuance of a circular implementing the reviewed retirement age for medical and dental practitioners; and the implementation of robust welfare and well-being packages, including comprehensive health and social support for healthcare workers.

They also demanded the immediate reversal of the appointment of other healthcare professionals as consultants in hospitals, citing patient safety and the need to maintain medical care standards.

Top government officials met with the leadership of NMA last week in Abuja regarding some of the unresolved grievances.

The meetings included the leadership of NMA alongside the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; the Ministry of Labour and Employment; the Ministry of Budget and National Planning; the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation; the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation; and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC).

During the last meeting, it was learnt that a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the government and the NMA, including a promise to reverse the controversial circular.

When contacted on Monday morning, the National Publicity Secretary of NMA, Dr. Mannir Bature, told our correspondent via telephone that things took a new turn at the NMA's emergency meeting on Saturday, during the presentation and ratification of the MoU.

He said: "At the delegate meeting, the MoU was presented. The majority rejected it citing that the timelines were not reasonable.

"Some opted for a total shut down of the health sector. There were lots of engagement and contacts from stakeholders, including senior government officials, lobbying to give the government more grace. A lot of new commitment came in respect to expedite action from the government side.

"And that led to more engagement within the structure of the association. At the end of the day it was resolved that the 21 days requested by the government be granted in the interest of Nigerians who will suffer the consequences of the total shutdown. That was agreed. It was presented and voted by delegates.

"It was actually voted by delegates as a notice of strike not extension. Once that day elapses without any headway, there will be no further dialogue--only action. We will proceed to strike.

"The 21 days started from Saturday."