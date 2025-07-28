Nigeria: Gov Mbah Congratulates Super Falcons On Historic 10th Wafcon Title

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their 10th Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, title, saying that they demonstrated the resilience of the Nigerian spirit.

The Super Falcons, who fell behind by two goals in the first half, staged a memorable comeback in Rabat in the second half, beating their Moroccan counterparts before their huge crowd of home fans to lift the WAFCON 2025 trophy courtesy of goals delivered by Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini.

Mbah, who took to his verified social media handle, @PNMbah, to celebrate the impressive Nigerian side wrote, "Congratulations, Super Falcons, on your well-deserved WAFCON 2025 triumph.

"Coming from two goals down to beat the Moroccans to the trophy underscores the resilience and invincibility of the Nigerian spirit and what we can achieve as a people by working together in oneness of mind.

"You literally rose from the ashes and we are super proud of you.

"Again, congratulations, girls, and keep flying higher."