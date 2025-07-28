Nigeria: Tinubu Congratulates Super Falcons On Wafcon Victory

26 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Falcons of Nigeria on their victory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, securing their record 10th continental title.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said: "The Super Falcons' spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.

"With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you."

