Nigeria: 'You've Demonstrated Our Spirit,' Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Super Falcons On Wafcon Victory

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has hailed Nigeria's senior women's football team, the Super Falcons, on their historic victory over Morocco to lift the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Saturday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message posted on his official Facebook page on Saturday night, described the team's performance as "a flawless 10 out of 10," praising their skill, determination, and the pride they have brought to the nation.

The message read, "Congratulations to our incredible Super Falcons on their well-deserved WAFCON victory.

"This win is a reminder of what can happen when talent, discipline, and belief come together. To the players, coaches, and everyone who worked behind the scenes -- thank you for making the country proud once again."

Sanwo-Olu noted that the team's triumph serves as a powerful statement about the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, especially at a time when global attention continues to grow on women's sports.

"You've shown the world the strength and spirit of Nigerian football, and I celebrate you wholeheartedly," he added.

The Super Falcons had secured their record-extending 10th WAFCON title, reinforcing their dominance on the continent and reigniting hopes of even greater international success ahead of the 2026 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Sanwo-Olu's commendation joins a wave of national celebration, with many Nigerians praising the team for lifting the country's spirit through sports.