Liberia: Let's Embrace Value of Mercy and Dignity

President Boakai urges Liberians to embrace the values of mercy and dignity for a better Liberia, as he extends clemency to 75 inmates in commemoration of Liberia's 178th Independence Day.

Following the release of 75 inmates from various correctional facilities across the country, President Joseph N. Boakai called on citizens to embrace the value of mercy and dignity for a better Liberia.

"As we celebrate our national Independence, we must also embrace the values of mercy, dignity, and second chances", President Boakai said.

He disclosed that the act of clemency reaffirms his belief that justice must be both firm and fair, and that redemption remains possible for those willing to change.

President Boakai spoke on Friday, July 25, 2025, at the Monrovia Central Prison when he granted executive clemency to 75 inmates from various correctional facilities across the country.

His decision to grant executive clemency was part of activities marking Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebration.

The decision followed a formal recommendation from the Ministry of Justice, based on assessments conducted by the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation (BCR) and the Human Rights Protection Division.

The gesture of clemency reflects the President's ongoing commitment to justice, rehabilitation, and compassion within Liberia's correctional system.

The categories of pardoned inmates include: inmates who have served more than 50% of their sentence for non-capital offenses and have demonstrated good behavior; and misdemeanor offenders who have completed their sentences but remain incarcerated due to an inability to pay restitution of not more than USD 2,000.

Others include terminally ill inmates with medical certification, indicating a low likelihood of survival beyond July 2025; Elderly inmates, aged 50 and above, convicted of non-capital crimes with consistent good behavior; and Felons with no more than two years remaining on their expected date of release (EDR).

He further instructed the Ministry of Justice to ensure that the release of the pardoned individuals is handled in an orderly and humane manner and to facilitate their reintegration into society.

Meanwhile, the President provided 100 bags of 25kg rice and cash for correction staff in commemoration of the July 26 Independence Day celebration.

Mr. Boakai said this gesture aligns with his broader agenda for criminal justice reform by decongesting Liberia's prison system and restoring hope and dignity to underserved populations. Editing by Jonathan Browne