Liberia: Bong County - MOE Suspends Teacher Named to Sex Scandal

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has suspended Julius Sevelee, a Chemistry teacher and Dean of Students at the Nathaniel Varney Massaquoi High School in Gbarnga, following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student.

Gbarnga, Bong County, July 28, 2025: The suspension follows a report published by The New Dawn newspaper detailing claims of an inappropriate relationship between Sevelee, also known as "Chemical J," and a student, which reportedly resulted in the student's pregnancy.

The matter first came to light when the student's father lodged a formal complaint, alleging that the teacher had raped his daughter.

An initial investigation conducted by the Liberia National Police's Bong County Detachment cleared Sevelee of the rape allegation after he maintained his innocence during questioning.

However, the case was further escalated when the student's family brought the matter to the attention of Gbarnga District Education Officer, Mr. P. Kohnkahn Cole, and County Education Officer (CEO), David Boakai.

Based on the seriousness of the allegations and in accordance with internal procedures, the Ministry of Education issued an official suspension on July 25, 2025. The suspension letter cites a breach of Section 6.3.1.2(d) of the Ministry's Code of Conduct, which prohibits teachers or school administrators from engaging in sexual relationships with students under their supervision.

According to CEO Boakai, the suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place pending the outcome of a five-day administrative investigation.

The letter also bars Sevelee from entering the school compound or interacting with students or staff, warning that any violation could lead to further disciplinary action.

In a formal statement, Sevelee acknowledged receipt of the suspension and pledged full cooperation with the investigation. "I understand and respect the Ministry's commitment to upholding discipline and ethical conduct in our schools," he said. "While I maintain my innocence, I support a fair and unbiased investigation to ensure that the truth is revealed."

He further urged that the process be free from personal bias, political pressure, or public speculation, emphasizing his trust in the Ministry's ability to conduct a thorough and just review.

The allegations have sparked concern in the Gbarnga education community and beyond, with parents and stakeholders calling for a swift and transparent resolution. As the investigation progresses, attention remains focused on ensuring accountability while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

The Ministry of Education has yet to issue additional public statements but affirmed its zero-tolerance policy regarding teacher-student misconduct. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.