Liberia: Commissioner Lighe Urges Diaspora to Invest in Liberia's Maritime Sector

Liberia Maritime Commissioner Cllr. Neto Lighe has made an appeal to diaspora Liberians to invest in their homeland's maritime and shipping sectors, declaring that "the script cannot, and will not remain the same" in Liberia's quest for economic self-reliance.

Speaking as keynote orator at the 2025 Independence Day celebration and Annual General Assembly of the European Federation of Liberian Associations (EFLA), Lighe urged Liberians living abroad to seize the vast but largely untapped opportunities in the country's maritime economy.

"Our country is no longer where it used to be. From war to peace, from constitutional aberration to peaceful power transfer, Liberia is edging on a path toward noble heights," Lighe declared. "The Liberia Maritime Sector needs Liberian investors!"

In a wide-ranging address delivered before dozens of Liberian professionals, community leaders, and dignitaries at the Antwerp event, the Maritime Commissioner framed Liberia's 178th Independence anniversary as an opportunity for self-assessment and a renewed commitment to national development.

"Over the years, our country has painfully endured wars and strife, trials and tribulations, calamities and infamy, misrule and debauchery," he said. "But through it all, God has never given up on Liberia, and neither have the people of Liberia."

He praised the Liberian diaspora as "the true reflection of our tradition, culture, values, and civilization." He called them "ambassadors of Liberia" whose contributions could help redefine the country's economic trajectory--particularly in the maritime space.

Maritime Successes and Structural Gaps

The Commissioner used the platform to outline the Liberia Maritime Authority's (LiMA) accomplishments since 2023, when he took over its leadership.

"Today, Liberia boasts over 5,600 vessels under its registry, accounting for 17 percent of the global fleet," he said. "We are not just registering ships. We administer all maritime-related matters on behalf of the people and government of Liberia."

Lighe said the agency had significantly expanded enrollment at the Liberia Maritime Training Institute in Marshall and facilitated Liberian scholarships to institutions like the World Maritime University in Sweden and the International Maritime Law Institute in Malta.

"We are guiding the construction of seagoing vessels in Liberia for the first time since independence," he said. "This will spur growth in short sea shipping along the West African corridor."

He also announced the expansion of LiMA's footprint in Buchanan, Harper, and Greenville, as well as the construction of a new annex to the agency's headquarters in Monrovia.

But he was candid about the sector's enduring challenges, including outdated maritime legislation, under-resourced ports, and a lack of surveillance equipment and weather monitoring systems.

"As a coastal state, we are bound by international law to secure our territorial waters. Yet, we lack the hardware and software to do so effectively," he warned. "We don't run away from these challenges--we tackle them head-on."

A Missed Opportunity--And a Wake-Up Call

Lighe highlighted the painful lessons of Liberia's failed oil boom, when the country's lack of preparedness allowed foreign nationals to capture nearly all the value-added jobs, from exploration to marine waste management.

"Companies like Chevron and African Petroleum hired foreign nationals because we lacked skilled manpower," he lamented. "Even the marine waste generated was sent to Ghana for disposal."

He listed several missed business opportunities that should now serve as blueprints for Liberians hoping to enter the sector: ship chandelling, bunkering services, cargo handling, dry docking, short sea shipping, port reception, marine insurance, and maritime eco-tourism.

"Shipping from an economic standpoint is a derived demand," he explained. "Ships only come where there's economic activity. That's why Liberians must create it, own it, and benefit from it."

An Open Door, A Clear Message

Promising "a smooth path and easy processing" for would-be Liberian investors, Lighe reassured his audience that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's administration is "ready to embrace the diaspora" in reshaping the national economy.

"Our government wants businesses that provide decent work," he said. "The time is now for Liberians to take charge of their economy, even as we welcome foreign investors."

Calling the maritime sector "a healthy and attractive investment sphere," Lighe emphasized that Liberians abroad should no longer wait for perfect conditions to act.

"The roll of the dice does not create the future," he warned. "The more we delay action to transform our country, the greater the cost to Liberia's development."