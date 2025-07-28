Liberia: No More Standing in Lines to Pay Taxes

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Orange Liberia, and Ecobank Liberia have officially launched the Integrated Orange Mobile Money Platform for the payment of taxes and fees across 18 government ministries and agencies.

This partnership, signed Wednesday, July 23, 2025 just before the launch, signals a big leap in Liberia's digital transformation drive, bringing tax administration closer to global best practices. The new platform connects Orange Money directly with the Liberia Integrated Tax Administration System (LITAS), enabling taxpayers to pay taxes and government fees anytime, anywhere - without the need for internet, only a mobile phone.

For taxpayers, this means faster, cheaper, and more secure transactions. For the government, it means closing revenue leakages, reducing compliance bottlenecks, improving efficiency, and expanding domestic revenue to drive national development.

At the launch, LRA Deputy Commissioner for Technical Affairs Gabriel Montgomery, described the platform as "a game-changer" for Liberia's domestic resource mobilization efforts.

"This is about breaking barriers. Taxpayers no longer need to stand in long queues at banks or even have internet. With Orange Money on your phone, taxes can be paid instantly - and you'll get your official LRA receipt by text message within seconds," Montgomery said. "Digitizing taxes and fees is not just a convenience - it's how we strengthen revenue, build trust, and fuel Liberia's development."

Orange Money CEO Maxwell Dodd revealed that 18 ministries and agencies are already enrolled, with more to come. "The platform is simple, secure, and user-friendly. In just five quick steps, a taxpayer can complete a transaction, receive confirmation, and move on with their day," he noted.

Ecobank Liberia Managing Director Salamta Diallo praised the collaboration as a "milestone in cashless government transactions," while Assistant Finance Minister for Tax Policy and Revenue, Andrew Ngolle, underscored the role of digitization in achieving fiscal transparency and efficiency.

Under Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah's leadership, the LRA has made the digitization of revenue collection a top priority, continuously investing in automation processes. From modernizing rural ports and tax business offices to rolling out cashless solutions like this one, Liberia is fast closing the gap with regional leaders such as Rwanda, Eswatini, and Zambia.

The Integrated Orange Mobile Money Platform is expected to significantly boost compliance, cut transaction costs, and drive sustainable domestic resource mobilization to empower the government of Liberia to deliver more for its citizens.