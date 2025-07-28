Liberia: 'Peace Is Not Just Possible, It Is Powerful'

In a heartfelt and commanding speech at Liberia's 178th Independence Day celebration, Sierra Leone's President Dr. Julius Maada Bio called for deeper regional unity, peace, and democratic renewal, offering a moving reflection on Liberia and Sierra Leone's shared past, present, and future.

Addressing a packed audience including Liberian President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, fellow Heads of State, diplomats, and citizens under the theme "One People, One Destiny: Healing the Past, Building the Future", President Bio described Liberia's milestone not merely as a historical celebration, but as a testament to the "resilience, rebirth, and strength" of a people who have refused to be broken.

"178 years of independence is more than a historical milestone," President Bio declared. "It is a testament to the strength of a people who have endured much, yet never lost faith in their ability to rise again."

President Bio's remarks were especially poignant as he recounted his personal connection to Liberia, recalling his service as a young military officer during Liberia's civil conflict.

"I once stood on this sacred soil in uniform -- not in ceremony, but in service; not as a visitor, but as a peacemaker," he said, referencing his time as part of the first ECOMOG contingent in White Plains, Gardnersville, and Freeport in Montserrado County.

"To return now, in peace, as a guest of a sovereign and democratic Liberia, is a deeply personal and humbling experience."

He described his journey to Monrovia that morning not just as protocol, but as a powerful reminder of the long path from war to peace, both for Liberia and for himself.

"Then, I entered this city not in a motorcade, but in a convoy... carrying the solemn duty of peace. Today, I return bearing a flag of friendship."

President Bio emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of conflict but the presence of dignity, stability, and opportunity -- especially in post-conflict nations like Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"Peace is not an abstract idea. It is what allows our children to learn, our traders to trade, our democracies to flourish, and our cultures to thrive," he said.

"The price of peace is eternal vigilance -- not fear, not suspicion, but a sacred commitment never to repeat the mistakes of the past."

He warned that democracy must go beyond ballots and constitutions, calling for inclusive governance and mutual respect.

"Democracy cannot thrive without peace. And peace cannot last where democracy is hollow," he noted.

The Sierra Leonean President highlighted the deep cultural and historical ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone, calling the two countries "twin souls" bound by shared ancestry, language, struggle, and dreams.

"Our rivers flow into each other. Our languages echo one another. Our songs speak of shared joys and common grief," he said, evoking the interconnectedness of their destinies.

"When your land trembled under the weight of war, we felt the tremors too. And when we cried out in our own agony, you mourned with us. This is not coincidence. This is kinship."

Turning to President Boakai, he said warmly,

"When I call you 'my brother,' it is not a word of courtesy -- it is a truth of blood and struggle."

As current Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bio used the opportunity to push for stronger regional collaboration -- not just during crises, but in everyday development.

"Our youth are crossing borders in search of opportunity. Let us build systems that allow them to do so safely, legally, and with dignity," he urged.

"Let the Mano River Union not remain a bureaucratic structure, but become a living promise of solidarity. Let our borders bind, not divide."

He called on all leaders in the region to align their goals in trade, education, and security, reminding them that "the strength of our neighbor is our own strength."

President Bio commended Liberia for its peaceful democratic transitions since the end of its civil war -- especially its history of peaceful power transfer from one political party to another.

"You have honoured the will of the people. That is the heartbeat of democracy," he said, underscoring the importance of elections being moments of hope rather than division.

He cautioned against political polarization, emphasizing that elections should be about national service, not noise or intimidation.

"General elections are not wars. They are sacred moments to renew our social contract," Bio stressed. "When politics becomes poisoned by tribal suspicion or the hunger for power at any cost, it threatens the peace."

President Bio concluded his speech with a passionate message to the young people of Liberia, urging them to guard their hard-won freedom with responsibility.

"To the youth of Liberia: know that your freedom was purchased at great cost. Honour it in every choice you make," he said. "Thank you for reminding the world that peace is not only possible -- it is powerful."