Liberia: Dathong Ignites Dreams and Hope for Over 300 Children On Independence Day

Monrovia — Former Deputy Education Minister Ambassador Latim Dathong brought joy, inspiration, and tangible support to more than 300 children during Liberia's 178th Independence Day, using the celebration as a platform to inspire hope and purpose in young minds.

The event, held at the Shatim Event Center in Paynesville, blended fun and philanthropy, featuring the distribution of toys, meals, school supplies, and snacks to children from various communities. Accompanied by his wife, Madam Shameem Mutesi Dathong, and their children, Dathong encouraged the young attendees to rise above their circumstances and pursue their dreams with unwavering determination.

"My only message to you is: don't stop dreaming, don't stop believing, and never stop chasing your goals," he told the crowd. "Your current condition doesn't define your future."

The day began with quiz competitions focused on Bible knowledge and Liberian history, where winning teams earned trophies, medals, and educational supplies. Beyond entertainment, the event served as a reminder of purpose and faith, with Dathong urging the youth to see Independence Day as a symbol of freedom and limitless potential.

"Some of you will become doctors, entertainers, teachers, politicians, and more," he said. "Nothing can stop the plans God has for you."

He also praised his wife and the organizing team for their compassion and effort, and singled out Rashell Scott, founder of the White House Foundation, for her dedication to humanitarian service at a young age.

"Your decision to give back instead of indulging in personal luxury speaks volumes," he told Scott. "You inspire not just your peers, but people like me."

Reflecting on Liberia's political journey, Dathong cited the rise of President George Weah, former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and President Joseph Boakai as examples of what perseverance and vision can achieve. He noted that many children present are in better conditions than these leaders were in their youth.

With over 20 years of experience in the education sector, Dathong reaffirmed his commitment to youth empowerment, promising to continue supporting students through scholarships and mentorship--free of political agenda.

"I've committed myself to helping underprivileged youth. That's what brings me happiness," he said. "With the support of my wife, I'll keep working to give our young people access to opportunities both locally and internationally."

In closing, he led the children in a pledge of self-belief and leadership, challenging them to become the nation's next generation of changemakers.