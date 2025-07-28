Liberia: Zargo Declares 'The Honeymoon Is Over' Ahead of Explosive Tell-All On Lofa's Radio Wologisi FM

Monrovia — After nine months of silence, the former Liberia Immigration Commissioner Stephen H. J. Zargo has finally broken his silence, declaring that "the honeymoon is over" as he prepares to publicly address what he calls mistreatment, abandonment, and calculated exclusion by the administration of President Joseph Boakai.

Zargo's sharp rebuke comes in the lead-up to a much-anticipated appearance on Radio Wologisi FM 87.9's flagship talk program, Let's Talk So and Talk, scheduled for Monday, July 28, from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The broadcast will also stream live on Facebook and other digital platforms, where thousands of listeners across Lofa County and beyond are expected to tune in.

In a statement previewing his remarks, Zargo was quoted by Radio Wologisi's station manager, Kolubah Akoi, expressing deep dissatisfaction with the way his suspension was handled and accusing the administration of political sidelining and deliberate silence. "I am tired of waiting without answers. I am tired of being meek and disregarded. I am tired of sitting idle while people misinterpret my suspension. I am tired of being sacrificed for tradition," Zargo reportedly said.

Zargo, a former senator of Lofa County and prominent figure in the country's security architecture, was suspended from his post nearly a year ago. Since then, he claims he has neither received an official letter of dismissal nor been provided any formal explanation from the Executive Mansion, despite the fact that his position has been filled.

Adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding saga is Zargo's personal relationship with President Boakai, whom he publicly refers to as his "uncle." That familial tie, Zargo says, makes the silence surrounding his suspension and replacement even more painful and perplexing. "It's time to speak and move on," he said, signaling that the gloves are now off.

While the reasons behind Zargo's suspension have never been fully disclosed, his impending public disclosure is expected to not only clarify his own circumstances but also shed light on what he describes as deeper dysfunction and neglect within the current administration.

Sources close to Zargo suggest that he will address not only the details of his removal but also his concerns about governance, loyalty, and political betrayal.

The tell-all broadcast, which Radio Wologisi has dubbed "The Voice of Reasonings," is being billed as a defining moment in Lofa County's political discourse and a potentially uncomfortable one for the Boakai administration. Organizers say the platform will give Zargo a chance to share "his truth" with the people who once elected him and trusted him to serve.

As a former lawmaker and one-time chairman of the Senate Committee on Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs, Zargo's voice still carries significant weight -- especially in his home county of Lofa, a key political stronghold for President Boakai. His appearance could reignite questions about internal rifts within the ruling establishment and how political allies are treated when power dynamics shift.