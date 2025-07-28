Liberia: Former Lina Boss Honored in the U.S. for Distinguished Service

Joseph Tingo Mustapha, former Director General of the Liberia News Agency (LINA), has been honored in the United States for his outstanding service, unwavering commitment to community, and contributions to the church.

On Sunday, July 20, 2025, hundreds of friends, family, and well-wishers from across the U.S. gathered at the Church of Pentecost U.S.A. Inc. (PIWC) in Orange, New Jersey, to celebrate the veteran Liberian journalist, political strategist, and media specialist.

The occasion, organized by PIWC, served as a retirement ceremony recognizing Elder Mustapha's years of dedicated service to the church. Ordained as a Deacon in 2006 and elevated to Elder in 2011, he has since become a pillar of the congregation, affectionately referred to as "Elder Mus."

Among his many contributions, Elder Mustapha played a leading role in establishing the church's food pantry, which has fed thousands of people in Orange and surrounding communities. The church credited him not only with initiating the project but also with ensuring its continued success through his dedication and attention to detail.

The Church of Pentecost, which originated in Ghana, is a global Pentecostal denomination present in over 151 countries, including the United States.

During the service, Pastor Ernest Adu-Gyamfi praised Elder Mustapha's faithfulness, noting his tireless service in various capacities within the church. "Many are called, but few respond," the pastor said. "Elder Mustapha is one who answered the call with passion."

Bishop Christo Clovis Crayton I, a fellow Liberian and Presiding Prelate of Destiny Int'l Church Ministries, Inc., was among the distinguished attendees. Bishop Crayton, whose ministry has branches in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and the U.S., joined in paying tribute to Elder Mustapha's legacy.

Seated beside his wife of over 35 years, Mrs. Martha Mustapha, and surrounded by their four children, grandchildren, and a throng of supporters, the 75-year-old honoree was visibly moved as the citation was read aloud.

"Today, the PIWC family recognizes, honors, and celebrates your impact on the church," the citation declared, highlighting his decades of service both in Liberia and in the U.S. Mrs. Mustapha, a former Senior Cashier at the Liberia Telecommunications Corporation, was also acknowledged for her steadfast support.

The church described Elder Mustapha as the "backbone" of the food pantry ministry and lauded his leadership and adherence to best practices, saying, "From the beginning, Elder Mustapha has made it his mission not only to feed those in need but to do so with integrity and excellence."

Beyond the food pantry, Elder Mustapha also served as the church's legal and government liaison, helping secure worship spaces in Newark and East Orange. He spearheaded the establishment of the church's social services department, including the pantry, which now serves long lines of families on the last Saturday of each month.

"For over 15 years, this vital ministry has supported thousands," the citation added. "Your leadership has set a high standard for Christian service--not only at PIWC Orange but across COP USA."

The church also noted his service at multiple levels within the Pentecostal Social Services Ministry (PENTSOS).

In his remarks, Elder Mustapha expressed gratitude to the church and community. "I am deeply touched by the kind sentiments and the overwhelming turnout," he said. He paid special tribute to his wife, calling her the pillar of his life. "She led me to this church 21 years ago, and I've never looked back. Her faith, love, and strength have been our family's foundation."

Following the church service, the Mustaphas hosted guests at a lavishly decorated reception hall. They arrived to thunderous applause, dressed in elegant attire ordered from Nigeria, and later changed into Ghanaian-made outfits for a second grand entrance--both celebrated with joyful dancing and gospel music.

The ceremony marked a fitting tribute to a man who has dedicated his life to serving church, community, and country--with dignity, humility, and purpose.