Liberia: Amb. Sulunteh Commends Boakai Administration for Decentralizing Passport Services

Monrovia — The Former Liberian Ambassador to the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Jeremiah Sulunteh, has praised the government of President Joseph Boakai for its decision to decentralize passport services in Liberia.

Ambassador Sulunteh, who hails from Bong County, welcomed the recent launch of Regional Passport Application Centers in Gbarnga, Bong County, and Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, aims to reduce the burden on citizens who previously had to travel to Monrovia to apply for or renew their passports.

"Politics aside, I am impressed by the government's decentralization process for the National Passport Application Centers. This will prevent our people from traveling to Monrovia just to obtain their passports," Sulunteh said in a statement.

The former envoy commended the Boakai administration and Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti for prioritizing access and efficiency. He described the move as consistent with long-standing efforts to bring services closer to citizens, particularly those in rural areas.

Sulunteh noted that during his tenure as Liberia's Ambassador in Washington, D.C., he initiated key decentralization projects, including the establishment of an honorary consulate in Minnesota and the promotion of the Dual Citizenship Campaign, which was later passed into law. He said the current passport decentralization effort represents a continuation of that vision.

"This is a proud moment for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a significant advancement in our decentralization journey," Sulunteh said. "Making services accessible to people where they live is essential to national development."

He further encouraged Liberians to make full use of the newly established centers, highlighting the potential benefits for businesspeople, students, and frequent travelers. Sulunteh added that decentralization could reduce time, cost, and logistical challenges associated with acquiring travel documents, while also boosting economic activity and regional mobility.

"We are optimistic that these centers will be functional and effective," he said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the new passport centers on July 21 during a ceremony in Gbarnga. Deputy Foreign Minister Cllr. Deweh Gray said the project is part of the Boakai administration's commitment to equitable service delivery across the country.

According to Minister Gray, decentralizing passport services is expected to improve productivity and ease long-standing burdens on residents in remote counties. The ministry said more centers are planned in the coming months as part of a broader national rollout.