Liberia: Ambassador Yorlay Urges Liberians in France to Unite and Contribute to National Development

Normandy — As part of the celebrations marking Liberia's 178th Independence Day, His Excellency Dr. Teeko Tozay Yorlay, Sr., Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to France and Permanent Delegate to UNESCO, delivered a powerful keynote address emphasizing unity and patriotism among Liberians in the diaspora.

Speaking under the theme "Unity in Diversity: Liberia's Strength, Liberia's Future," Ambassador Yorlay called on Liberians both at home and abroad to embrace the nation's diversity as a source of strength and a foundation for collective progress.

The indoor program, hosted by the Liberian Association of Normandy, drew a large and enthusiastic audience. In his address, Ambassador Yorlay drew historical connections between Liberia's 1847 Declaration of Independence and the Allied forces' D-Day liberation of Europe via the beaches of Normandy--both moments of profound courage, resilience, and unity.

"Our diversity should never be mistaken as a weakness--it is our wealth, our strength, and our blessing," he declared, urging Liberians to transcend tribal, religious, regional, and political divisions and commit to a shared vision for national development.

"We are many threads woven into a single national fabric... many rivers flowing into one ocean," the Ambassador remarked, warning that the "demon of disunity" within diaspora communities must be "exorcised at jet speed."

Highlighting President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, Ambassador Yorlay praised ongoing efforts in institutional reform, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and transparency. However, he cautioned that political will alone cannot foster national unity or progress.

He urged Liberians in France and across the diaspora to serve as ambassadors of peace and unity, and to contribute meaningfully--regardless of the scale--to Liberia's development. "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together," he quoted an African proverb, underscoring the value of collective effort.

"Liberia is not the inheritance of one group--it is the inheritance of all of us," Ambassador Yorlay emphasized. He called for a renewed commitment to building a Liberia where diversity is celebrated, not feared, and where every citizen feels a sense of belonging and responsibility.

Closing his address with a heartfelt appeal, he said: "May unity continue to be the light that leads us forward to development and prosperity." His speech served as a stirring call to action--urging reflection, rededication, and tangible commitment to building a stronger, united Liberia for generations to come.