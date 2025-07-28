Liberia: BNB Bank Rewards Top Agents in Customer Service Giveaway Program

Monrovia — BnB Bank, a fast-growing digital financial service provider, celebrated its top-performing agents on Friday during a special giveaway ceremony held at its headquarters on Randall & Benson Street in Monrovia. The event brought together agents and partners from across Liberia, highlighting the institution's commitment to motivating and rewarding those who contribute to its success.

Organized in collaboration with the Liberia National Lottery Authority (NLA), the giveaway ceremony aimed to boost agent engagement with the BnB CashApp platform while promoting loyalty and service excellence. The occasion also marked the bank's fifth anniversary since its establishment in 2020.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Amadors D. Jarey, Lead Business Development Officer at BnB, described the day as a major milestone in the bank's journey. "This is one of the biggest days for us. From 2020 to 2025, it's been a year of great success," he said. "We are grateful to all our agents and customers whose commitment has helped make BnB a vibrant and trusted institution."

Mr. Jarey emphasized that the raffle and rewards were designed to recognize and encourage the bank's hardworking agents. Prizes distributed included motorbikes, flat-screen televisions, and smartphones. He also commended the NLA for overseeing a transparent and credible raffle process.

BnB Managing Director, Mr. David Ojo, described the bank's agents as the "lifeline" of their operations. "At BnB, we prioritize our agents. Without them, there is no BnB," he stated. "We started with a dream, and today, five years later, we have over a thousand agents nationwide-and that number keeps growing."

Mr. Ojo stressed the bank's commitment to innovation and accessibility, explaining that the BnB brand is built in response to technological trends and customer needs. "Our app continues to evolve with exciting new products, but our main focus remains on supporting and growing our agent network."

The giveaway, according to Mr. Ojo, is part of BnB's promise to give back. "This is just the beginning. There's more to come," he assured.

Representing the Liberia National Lottery Authority, Mr. Baccus K. Sargbeh assured attendees that the raffle process was free and fair. "The government established the NLA in 2015 to ensure transparency in all lottery-related activities across Liberia," he said. "Gone are the days when people assumed winners were preselected. We are here to make sure these events are conducted credibly."

One of the day's lucky winners, Mr. Lewis W. Pomie Jr., CEO of Growing Seeds Finance and Investment Ltd., walked away with a brand-new motorbike. While expressing his gratitude to BnB, he also recommended that future raffles be extended to include more small business owners. "It's these smaller players who truly need support like this," he said.

The ceremony closed with renewed excitement and appreciation among agents, many of whom expressed their continued commitment to working with BnB in delivering financial services to communities across Liberia.