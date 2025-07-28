Liberia: Holiday Tech Camp Launched At University of Liberia to Inspire Future Innovators

Louisiana — A transformative, month-long Holiday Tech Camp has officially kicked off at the picturesque Lake View site on the University of Liberia's Fendall Campus. The camp, which runs from July 16 to August 16, 2025, is hosted at the University Innovation Pod (UniPod) and welcomes children aged 7 to 17 from primary, elementary, and secondary schools across Liberia.

Jointly organized by UNDP Liberia and the University of Liberia, the initiative marks a historic milestone as the first-ever technology camp of its kind in Liberia, offering young minds immersive exposure to emerging technologies.

Inspiring Young Dreamers

During a visit to the camp, UNDP Resident Representative Mr. Aliou Dia commended the children for embracing this opportunity, urging them to dream big and remain focused--regardless of how unattainable their goals may seem.

"Before a dream becomes a reality, you must first imagine it," Dia told the students, citing global tech icons like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg as examples of what vision and perseverance can achieve.

He also applauded the University of Liberia for its partnership and affirmed that while Montserrado County hosts this pilot program, plans are underway to expand to all counties in the coming years.

A Warm Welcome and Growing Confidence

The campers greeted the UNDP delegation and University officials with radiant smiles and excitement, proudly sharing updates on their progress. Despite being just one week into the program, many expressed confidences in the valuable skills they were beginning to acquire and deep gratitude to UNDP and the University for making it possible.

Championing Academic Growth and Innovation

Dr. Agnes Reeves Taylor, Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University, thanked UNDP for the opportunity to collaborate. She echoed Mr. Dia's remarks about the program's future expansion and motivated the children to embrace mistakes as stepping stones. "Be persistent. Do it over and over until you succeed," Dr. Taylor noted.

The camp hosts 60 students--36 girls and 24 boys--and is facilitated by Nervtek, a tech company led by CEO Nzometiah Nervis. He shared that the program originated in Cameroon in 2020 with just nine students and now trains around 90 annually.