Liberia: Jeety Rubbers, SRC Consider Vacation School Program for Margibi Youth - - Celebrate Festive Season With Locals

Weala — Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation are reviewing plans to construct a vacation school in Margibi County's District 5, following a formal request from the district youth.

The request, submitted by Albert Peter, a prominent youth leader on behalf of the district, is intended to address unemployment and underemployment among young people in the area.

The proposal comes at a critical time for the district, which currently lacks skills development programmes despite serving a population of more than 100,000 residents.

"Our young people have tremendous potential, but they lack the technical skills and training opportunities that could transform their lives," Mr. Peter said in Bapolu. "These vacation schools would provide practical education that directly connects to employment opportunities in our own community."

The proposed vacation schools could serve as a catalyst for economic empowerment across District 5, offering practical training in trades and technical skills that align with local industry demands.

The request, if granted, would also support the government's broader agenda of promoting technical and vocational education as a means of diversifying the economy of rural communities, as well as reducing youth migration to urban centers.

Upjit Singh Sachdeva, the companies' CEO, in response to the request, promised to look into the feasibility of constructing the vacation school.

"We are examining all aspects of this proposal, including infrastructure requirements, curriculum development, and long-term sustainability," Mr. Sachdeva said in a statement.

The CEO indicated that any final decision would depend on a thorough analysis of community needs, available resources, and potential partnerships with educational institutions and government agencies.

District 5's lack of specialized training facilities has long been identified as a barrier to youth development in the region, with many young people forced to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Speaking about the challenges facing local youth, Mr. Peter emphasized the urgency of the situation: "Every year, we watch talented young men and women leave our district because there are no pathways for skills development here. This project could change that narrative and keep our human resources at home."

The vacation school would represent the first major private sector investment in skills development infrastructure in the district, potentially setting a precedent for similar initiatives across Margibi County.

According to Peter, the request is a proposal for a partnership that benefits everyone. He says training youth will contribute to the local economy and support the growth of these very companies that invest in them.

No timeline has, however, been established for the completion of the feasibility study, though company officials indicated that a decision would be announced following comprehensive consultation with community stakeholders and educational experts.

In a related development, the companies jointly organized an Independence Day celebration that brought joy and relief to over 7,145 Liberians both in Monrovia and Weala, Margibi County.

The initiative provided tangible support to 1,600 inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison (South Beach), 500 disadvantaged youths (Zogoes), 45 motorbike riders facing economic hardship, and 5,000 children who received 26 gifts in Weala, Margibi County.

The core of the initiative, which commemorated Liberia's 178th Independence Day over the weekend, involved providing a hot meal to the 1,600 inmates housed at the overcrowded South Beach Prison.

The meal, including rice, chicken, beans, cake, water, and soft drinks, was a significant upgrade from the prison's standard food, offering a much-needed nutritional boost and a sense of communal celebration on the country's historical day.

Beyond the prison bars, the companies also extended their generosity to the over 500 disadvantaged youths (Zogoes) residing on Center Street in Monrovia and its environs.

In Weala, each motorbike rider who was present received a 25kg bag of rice, a substantial contribution that provided much-needed sustenance for many families that are dependent on these riders' daily income for survivability.

The impact of SRC and Jeety Rubber's initiative was not restricted to adults alone, as 5,000 children in Weala, across SRC's five camps, received gifts, reflecting the companies' commitment to fostering a brighter future for Liberia's younger generation.

The gifts were carefully chosen to put smiles on the faces of these children, who were dressed up by their parents to form part of the country's Independence Day celebration, thereby reinforcing the spirit of national unity.

However, the gesture followed days after the companies, on July 23, 2025, donated a fully equipped ambulance and school bus, and a renovated Town Hall to workers and the people of Weala, Margibi County, as part of the companies' corporate social responsibility.

The initiative is intended to provide critical emergency medical services for the region, as the nearest hospital or company clinic is often hours away by road during the rainy season, as well as transport students to school and give community dwellers a decent place for meetings and other events.

SRC, one of Liberia's oldest rubber plantations, was years ago acquired by Jeety Rubber LLC after suffering years of aging facilities, losses, and internal conflicts between the company's management and employees.

Since taking over SRC, the company has witnessed significant changes, including the ongoing renovation of the company's five camps and school, expansion of the management camp, employment of more Liberians with a better pay structure, and the lighting of various communities with solar lights, among others.