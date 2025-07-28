Ghana: Daddy Lumba's Family Opens Book of Condolence, Candlelight Vigil Set for Aug 2

The family of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has opened a book of condolence at his residence to honour his memory.

The book of condolence will be available to the public from Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at his home on Kinshasha Crescent, House Number 12 (GA-332-9264), between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

In addition, a candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra. The event, organised in collaboration with the Creative Arts Agency, will begin at 6:00 p.m.

In a statement signed by the family's lawyer, Fati Ali Yallah, they thanked the public for the overwhelming love and support shown since Daddy Lumba's passing after a short illness.

They appealed for privacy during this period of mourning and assured that details of the final funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.