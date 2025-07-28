Ghana: Daddy Lumba's Family Opens Book of Condolence, Candlelight Vigil Set for Aug 2

28 July 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The family of late highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has opened a book of condolence at his residence to honour his memory.

The book of condolence will be available to the public from Tuesday, July 29, 2025, at his home on Kinshasha Crescent, House Number 12 (GA-332-9264), between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

In addition, a candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra. The event, organised in collaboration with the Creative Arts Agency, will begin at 6:00 p.m.

In a statement signed by the family's lawyer, Fati Ali Yallah, they thanked the public for the overwhelming love and support shown since Daddy Lumba's passing after a short illness.

Related Articles

They appealed for privacy during this period of mourning and assured that details of the final funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.