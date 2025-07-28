Ghana: Adapt to Digital Technology - Chief of Staff to Civil Service

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has stressed the need for the Civil Service to adapt to automation, artificial intelligence, and e-governance to remain relevant in a fast-developing technology space.

"The Civil Service remains the backbone of effective governance and national development. It is the invisible hand that facilitates the visible success of every government policy," Julius Debrah stated.

Mr Debrah said this at the 2024 Civil Service Awards Ceremony held on July 25, 2025 in Accra.

According to him, government's programmes and policies would come to naught without an effective Civil Service; hence the need to give it the needed support to function well.

"You give effect to the policy intentions of government," he added.

The Chief of Staff underscored the importance of digital transformation, if Ghana was to keep up the pace of development.

He said President John Dramani Mahama's administration's commitment to establish Ghana as the Artificial Intelligence Hub of Africa for effective governance was unflinching.

"The government has placed digital transformation at the heart of its national agenda," he emphasized.

He entreated staff of the Civil Service to continually acquire digital skills, to be able to fit into the demands of their mandate.

"Today's Civil Service is no longer limited to filing paperwork or manually processing applications. The modern Civil Service staff must therefore be digitally literate, data-driven, and agile," he noted.

Leading the digital revolution, he said, is the responsibility of the Civil Service to meet demands of the future as government works on creating the right environment for them to thrive in their job.

"The future will not wait, the digital revolution is not coming, instead, it is already here. The question is, will the Ghana Civil Service lead it, or follow it? I believe you can lead it and yes, you must," he stated.

Mr Debrah also commended the Civil Service for its pivotal role in facilitating a smooth political transition and ministerial realignment following the 2024 general elections.

On his part, the Head of the Civil Service, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, reiterated the Service's dedication to embracing innovation, rewarding excellence, and supporting national development through responsive and professional service delivery.

"The President's dedication to building a strong, responsive, and accountable public sector has been truly inspiring. His vision of a modern, citizen-centred governance system has challenged us all to raise the bar of public service," he said.

Dr Aggrey-Darkoh underscored the importance of recognising outstanding performance as a way of sustaining motivation and productivity within the Service. He also called for critical investment in infrastructure, capacity building, and regulatory frameworks to fully harness technological advancements, while maintaining the vital role of the human element in governance.

A total of 84 civil servants were honoured for their exemplary service. Mrs Eunice Osae, Chief Director and Head of the Civil Service, emerged as the overall winner. Rev. Stephen Yaw Osei, Chief Director at the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources, placed second, while Ms Eva Mends, former Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance, came third.

Awardees received plaques along with either a television, refrigerator, or laptop.