Ghana: Black Star Marathon to Be Added to Tourism Calendar - Mahama

Koogo Atia, a 26-year-old Master of Philosophy student at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), was crowned the winner of the 42.2-kilometre Absa Black Star Marathon that took place at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday.

The race, which started and finished at the Black Star Square, had President John Dramani Mahama as the special guest of honour.

He stated that the Black Star Marathon, labeled as the Black Star Experience, will be added to the country's tourism calendar as a means to boost tourism in Ghana through sports.

Before flagging off the runners, President Mahama stated that the government would work with Absa Bank Ghana and all the sponsors to make the marathon the best marathon in Africa.

In the end, Atia, a Ghanaian middle-distance runner, finished first ahead of competitors from 28 African, European, and Asian countries with a time of 2:14:55.

For his reward, Atia walked home with a medal, a certificate, products from sponsors, and prize money of GH¢30,000, which was scaled up from GH¢15,000 by the

Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, Mr Edward Nartey Botchway, in recognition of his effort.

Lance Corporal Seidu Salifu of the 48 Engineer Regiment came in second, while Richard Kwaitoo finished third. Both received cash prizes of GH¢10,000 and GH¢8,000, respectively, along with medals, certificates, and products from sponsors.

In the women's division, 37-year-old Nancy Waigumo Githaiga from Kenya claimed the top spot with a time of 2:30:27, earning prize money of GH¢30,000, which was also scaled up from GH¢15,000, along with a medal, certificate, and products from sponsors.

Joyce Ayaaba took home GH¢1,000 for placing second, while Mariama Aidoo received GH¢800 for finishing third. Both also received medals, certificates, and products from sponsors.

In the men's 10-kilometre race, Bassit Afful, Ishmael Arthur, and David Nakusi secured the first three positions. In the women's category, Jennifer Anane, Rabiatu Braimah, and Nafisatu Mohammed took the top spots. All six athletes walked away with cash prizes of GH¢2,000, GH¢1,000, and GH¢800 respectively, along with medals, certificates, and products from sponsors.

The title for the men's 42-kilometer wheelchair race went to para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe. Seidu Sule Savalugu and Patrick Kodor finished second and third, respectively. They received cash prizes of GH¢10,000, GH¢5,000, and GH¢3,000, along with medals, certificates, and products from sponsors.

Mohammed Fadiga won the men's 10-kilometre wheelchair race, with Bismark Kyei and Richmond Essel following in that order. In the women's category, Ernestina Afriyie, Safia Folkan, and Akosua Nkansah made the podium. They all went home with cash prizes of GH¢1,000, GH¢700, and GH¢500 respectively, as well as medals, certificates, and products from sponsors.

The oldest male and female participants to top the 10-kilometre run were 65-year-old Gabriel Atsu Avervor and 47-year-old Rita Donkor.

Additionally, 11-year-old Wu Wang from China and 10-year-old Farida Kassim were recognised as the youngest male and female participants to finish the race