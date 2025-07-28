Africa: 'Aipea Launch Marks New Era for Africa's Administrative Professionals'

The role of administrative professionals in Africa took centre stage with the official launch of the African Institute of Personal and Executive Assistants (AIPEA) during the 2025 PA Conference.

Held from July 17-18 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, the fifth edition of the conference brought together over 200 delegates under the theme: 'Growth for Cross-Border Relevance.'

For the first time, the event adopted a two-day format, enabling deeper engagement, focused workshops, and stronger regional collaboration.

Declaring the institute officially launched, Professor Robert Ebo Hinson, Visiting Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg and newly appointed member of the AIPEA Governing Council, described AIPEA as a "long-overdue institutional backbone for a profession central to organisational success."

Related Articles

Maame Ekua Gaisey, Managing Partner of FiveSixFive Ltd, underscored AIPEA's mission to empower administrative professionals through targeted interventions, including seminars, workshops, and the annual conference.

"Our goal is to elevate their status to that of strategic executive partners--not just task managers," she noted. AIPEA will also operate an open membership policy to support assistants at various career stages.

Day one featured expert-led sessions. Professor Hinson opened with "Building a corporate image from the unseen seat," highlighting visibility and influence.

HR expert, Bunmi Pratt, followed with "Managing the Multi-Dimensional Needs of an International Executive," focusing on the diverse skill set required of modern assistants. Consultant Kojo Amissah presented "Positioning the PA/EA for Global Appeal," while Papa Arkhurst spoke on "Public Speaking: A Relevant Cross-Border Skill for Success."

The second day maintained momentum with a strong focus on career growth and well-being. Nixon Amoah-Awuah, Head of HR at Ecobank Ghana PLC, spoke on "The Career Path of Personal and Executive Assistants," encouraging long-term planning.

Clinical psychologist, Dr May Cullen Wulff-Caesar, addressed "Mental Health and Resilience for the Administrative Professional."

A tech-focused session led by Jacques Yannick Amatcha addressed on "Harnessing AI Tools for Administrative Efficiency" provided practical skills for the digital workplace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Delegates expressed excitement and renewed purpose. Agatha Linda Abbey, an Executive Assistant, noted that "This event completely redefined how I view my role. I now see myself as a value creator, not just a support function."

Pilate Dapaah, a banking assistant, said "The session on cross-border skills opened my eyes to international opportunities."

Nancy Boye, Senior Administrative Officer, described the AI workshop as "a game changer."

Maame Gaisey confirmed plans to expand the AIPEA's reach, adding that "The institute is not just for Ghana; it's a continental hub for elevating executive, strategic and personal assistants."

With the successful 2025 PA Conference and the launch of AIPEA, a new chapter has opened for Africa's administrative professionals one defined by visibility, influence, and professional advancement.