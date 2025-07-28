Morocco/Nigeria: Wafcon - Okonjo-Iweala Hails Falcons' Victory Against Morocco

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to the Super Falcons' 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final win against Morocco on Saturday night.

Super Falcons came from 2-0 down to beat Morocco 3-2 in the WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first half. However, the Super Falcons responded in the second half, thanks to three goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini.

The victory against Morocco means the Super Falcons have now clinched their 10th WAFCON title.

In her reaction, Okonjo-Iweala wrote on X on Sunday: "What a thrilling performance from our very own Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons in Morocco. Congratulations! You pulled it off.

It was a super exciting match to watch. To God be the Glory!"