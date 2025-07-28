Morocco/Nigeria: Wafcon - Okonjo-Iweala Hails Falcons' Victory Against Morocco

28 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has reacted to the Super Falcons' 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final win against Morocco on Saturday night.

Super Falcons came from 2-0 down to beat Morocco 3-2 in the WAFCON final at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Ghizlane Chebbak and Sanaa Mssoudy gave the hosts a 2-0 lead in the first half. However, the Super Falcons responded in the second half, thanks to three goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and Jennifer Echegini.

The victory against Morocco means the Super Falcons have now clinched their 10th WAFCON title.

In her reaction, Okonjo-Iweala wrote on X on Sunday: "What a thrilling performance from our very own Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons in Morocco. Congratulations! You pulled it off.

It was a super exciting match to watch. To God be the Glory!"

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.