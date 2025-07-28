Nigeria: Federal Govt Unveils Platform to Link Diaspora Experts With Higher Institutions

The Federal Government has launched the Diaspora BRIDGE Platform, a digital hub designed to facilitate structured collaboration between diaspora academics and Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The platform, which targets universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, and research centres across Nigeria, aims to foster meaningful partnerships in education, research, innovation, and STEM-M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Medicine) advancement.

The launch event, currently ongoing at the State House is attended by ministers, governors, and other critical stakeholders, while the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is expected to join.

Through the BRIDGE Platform, Nigerian scholars and professionals abroad can register as collaborators by submitting their credentials and indicating their areas of expertise.

The system is designed to match these experts with local institutions based on identified needs, enabling seamless and targeted collaborations aligned with the country's broader development goals.

In his overview of the programme, Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Engagement, Dr. Bayo Adedewe said the initiative is rooted in President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda to bridge the gap between Nigerians in the diaspora and those at home.

"The idea is to tap into the immense potential of our professionals abroad and create a system that ensures their contributions are structured, impactful, and aligned with national priorities," he said.

In addition to serving as a matchmaking hub for expertise and institutional needs, the platform empowers Nigerian tertiary institutions to conduct self-assessments, identify gaps in teaching and research, and express interest in specific collaborations.

Institutions can submit collaboration requests, propose projects, or join ongoing programmes already aligned with national strategic objectives.

The platform also features robust engagement tools such as virtual seminar hosting, e-learning modules, collaboration tracking, and comprehensive member directories to enable easy navigation and sustained interaction among stakeholders.

In order to further streamline project execution and monitoring, the BRIDGE Platform is set to integrate with the Tertiary Education Research Application System (TERAS), ensuring end-to-end management of interventions--from proposal to implementation and impact tracking.

Minister of State for Education, Professor Suwaiba Sa'id Ahmed, in her remarks, said the launch marks a new chapter in how the government engages with Nigerians in the diaspora.

"This initiative is a product of strong ministerial collaboration, especially between the Federal Ministry of Education, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, and other partners," she said.