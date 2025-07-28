Nigeria: FG Launches N10m Tertiary Institution Staff Fund

Federal government has launched the Tertiary Institution Staff Support Fund (TISSF), a loan scheme which will provide eligible employees up to N10 million to support their welfare and development.

The initiative, unveiled during a high-level stakeholder engagement in Abuja, aims to promote financial stability, improve quality of life, and support career advancement for staff across Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

The director of press and public relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, disclosed this in a press statement yesterday.

She noted that the scheme was designed to enhance the welfare and professional development of academic and non-academic staff in universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

"Each academic and non-academic staff member is eligible to receive up to ₦10 million, capped at 33.3% of their gross annual salary. Each eligible staff member's uses include transportation, medical support, and micro-enterprise ventures such as poultry farming," the statement explained.

The statement quoted the minister of education, Dr Maruf Alausa, stating that the Fund is part of the administration's broader effort to reposition the tertiary education sector in alignment with President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"TISSF is not just about welfare. It is about empowerment," Dr Alausa stated. "We are ensuring that our education workforce is supported to live well, grow professionally, and continue contributing meaningfully to institutional excellence."

Boriowo further pointed out that the programme will be implemented in partnership with the Bank of Industry, which will manage the disbursement process to ensure transparency, accountability, and effective delivery.

"Participants, including the senior special assistant to the President on Student Engagement, the executive secretary of TETFund, and the managing director of the Bank of Industry, vice chancellors, rectors, and provosts, expressed strong support for the initiative. They described it as timely and essential for boosting staff morale and improving performance across Nigeria's tertiary institutions.

"The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth implementation of TISSF and to build a more resilient, motivated, and empowered workforce in the education sector," she added.