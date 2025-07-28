Algeria: Team Nigeria's Athletes Urged to Embrace Local Cuisine At Africa Schools' Games in Algeria

Engr Habu Ahmed Gumel, the president of the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) has called on Nigerian athletes participating in the inaugural Africa Schools' Games in Algeria to adapt to the local cuisine provided by the host nation.

This landmark event, organised by the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), features a variety of continental dishes approved as universal meals.

During a visit to the athletes at the Games Village within the University El Boni in Ànnaba, Algeria, Gumel acknowledged the longing many athletes have for traditional Nigerian foods such as garri, amala and a selection of rich soups like ogbono, rgusi, afang, and onugbu. However, he emphasised the importance of improvisation in the absence of these familiar dishes.

"If other countries have accepted these meals, we should adopt them," he stated. "We are now international athletes, no longer local athletes. We must embrace our new status."

Gumel further highlighted the necessity of incorporating continental cuisine into the athletes' diet during training camps for international events, to prevent any cultural shock when faced with unfamiliar meals.

Concerns have been raised, as some athletes have reportedly been skipping meals due to the absence of their preferred Nigerian dishes.

Psychologist, Dr. Robinson Okosun, who has been actively engaging with the athletes, echoed Gumel's sentiments.

"We have to eat to stay strong, not to lose weight. We must ensure balance at all times," said Dr. Okosun, referring to the Nigerian team's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics. He cautioned that proper nutrition is vital for maintaining health and preventing illness, noting that opponents could exploit any weaknesses in the team spirit caused by inadequate nutrition.