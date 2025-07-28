Nigeria: ADC Will Take Over Power in 2027 - Atiku

Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has boasted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the opposition coalition party will take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Atiku, who decried the lack of ideology by political parties in the country, said the ADC is coming with clear ideology to tackle the nation's economic and other problems.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State during the unveiling and inauguration of the State ADC Executive Council over the weekend.

Atiku, represented by Prof Bayode Fakunle, said Nigeria has changed politically and there are several political parties without ideology.

According to him, "ADC was launched just about three weeks ago and within two weeks, it has become the most dominant party in the country and all other parties are already jittery. It is a party with ideology, peopled by those that are ready to save Nigeria, because Nigeria should not and can never be a one party state.

"ADC is for all Nigerians, it is a party that will change the political landscape of this country and everyone is welcomed with open hands and by the grace of God, this party will take over the leadership of this country come 2027."

Former members, leaders and stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) among others attended the event.

They include, former deputy governor in the state, Prof. Kolapo Olusola Eleka, who is now the Ekiti State ADC Stakeholders Coordinator; former SSG, Amb. Dare Bejide; former information commissioner, Hon. Akinbowale Omole; former commissioner, Chief Segun Akinwumi.

Others are former chief of staff to former governor, Ayodele Fayose; Chief Dipo Anisulowo; ex state SDP chairman, Dele Ekunola; former governorship aspirant, Kayode Adaramodu; former House of representatives members, Hon. Kehinde Agboola; Hon. Kehinde Odebunmi; Hon. Yemisi Arokodare; Olusola Alufa; former Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka; members of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Afolabi Akanni; Hon. Olakayo Alaska, former Ekiti women leader, Hon.Yemisi, and many others.

There was a symbolic presentation of ADC membership identity cards to Eleka and Omole and other top leaders of the party, while other new members are to collect theirs at respective wards.

Also, Hon. Omolayo Ilesanmi, and Hon. Dare Adekolu were unveiled as state chairman and deputy chairman of the party respectively.

Ilesanmi, in his acceptance speech, said Ekiti ADC is committed to working in harmony with the party's national goals ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state and the 2027 general election.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believe that through unity, discipline and dedication, we can deliver a government that truly serves the people, champions development and promotes good governance," he said.

Addressing the gathering, Eleka said ADC has come to rescue Nigeria from misgovernance, restlessness, and from lack of transparency and accountability in governance.

Eleka, PDP's candidate in the 2018 Ekiti State governorship election said, "ADC is not just a political party, but it has become a platform for like minded people that cut across different political parties, from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), those who are determined to rescue Nigeria, coming together to say no to corruption, no to the greed that has permeated every sector of governance in Nigeria today and to say no to intimidation and one party system. That is why we are here today to unveil the platform in Ekiti State."

Omole said the welfare of the masses at the present moment is unpleasant.

He added that there is no solution in sight from the present government in the country and that Nigerians no longer trust them.

Bejide said the ADC gathering is of people with like minds from all political parties to work together for the progress of the state and Nigeria at large.

"Our purpose is to bring real change, look at what is ground and see how to improve on them," he said.