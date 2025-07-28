Nigeria: Remi Tinubu Hails Falcons, Says 'You've Written Your Names in Gold'

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu has celebrated the Super Falcons for their historic 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, praising the team for lifting the nation's pride and inspiring millions across the continent.

In a congratulatory message released on Saturday, the First Lady described the Falcons' hard-fought 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco as "remarkable and commendable," noting that the win represents more than just another trophy for Nigeria.

"I celebrate you, our beautiful and lovely Super Falcons, for the landmark victory of your 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations championship. Your resounding 3-2 victory is indeed remarkable and commendable.

"It is not just another trophy; it is a testament to your hard work, consistency, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit. We thank God for this sweet victory," she wrote.

Senator Tinubu said the team had once again lifted the pride of the nation and cemented their place as "Queens of African football."

"On behalf of Nigerian women and the entire nation, I thank you for making us proud. You have written your names in gold and inspired millions across the continent," the First Lady added.

"Congratulations, Super Falcons! I celebrate you. Nigeria celebrates you," she concluded, as the nation revels in the team's latest triumph on the continental stage.