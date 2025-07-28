Zimbabwe: Youths Propose National Wetlands Innovation Fund, Call for Greater Investment in Green Enterprises

YOUTH climate advocates have called on government to establish a dedicated National Wetlands Youth Innovation Fund to support young people engaged in wetland restoration, environmental enterprise, and eco-technology projects.

Zimbabwe is currently hosting the Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties (COP15) to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands under the theme "Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future".

The meeting is currently underway in Victoria Falls.

Speaking during one of the side sessions at COP15, nature conservationist Ignatious Maeresa, who is the Executive Director for Earth Co-Existence Initiative (ECI), urged the government to create a specialised fund aimed at supporting youth-led efforts in wetland rehabilitation, green businesses, and environmental technology initiatives.

"We propose for the establishment of a dedicated National Wetlands Youth Innovation Fund to support youth restoration, enterprise, and technology projects aligned with international financing mechanisms such as the Green Climate Fund, GEF Small Grants Programme, and the Ramsar Small Grants Fund.

"We call for structured capacity building and mentorship, with training in wetland ecology, policy, advocacy, and digital tools, integrated into national education systems and technical institutions in line with international standards.

"We urge increased investment in youth-led nature-based solutions and green enterprises in communities.

"We also advocate for enhanced youth access to research and innovation platforms, including AI, GIS, and community monitoring, as well as the integration of wetland education into the curriculum in local languages," Maeresa said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who offcially opened the COP15 Thursday, also pledged to mobilise resources and strengthen partnerships for sustainable wetland conservation and management.

"My government commits to champion resource mobilisation for sustainable wetland management, rehabilitation and collaboration. This includes building

strong linkages among partners such as other multilateral environmental agencies, countries, institutions, the private sector, and stakeholders.

"Through this approach, we must all commit to sustainable financing, fostering collaborative management and synergised strategies to conservation," Mnangagwa said.

Zimbabwe's wetlands are at risk as they face degradation from urbanisation, agriculture, mining and pollution.